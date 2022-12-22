AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Global Modular Construction Market to Witness Growth as Demand for Efficient Construction Methods Rises

PRNewswire December 22, 2022

A shifting awareness of the use of modular buildings and the response to new socioeconomic trends have unlocked growth opportunities in the MC market

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — According to Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Global Modular Construction (MC) Growth Opportunities, a shift in awareness toward the use of modular buildings because of the COVID-19 pandemic has unlocked growth opportunities in the MC market globally. Prefabricated or off-site constructed building units, such as walls, floors, rooms, and frames, are associated with the industry. In response to socioeconomic trends such as the labor shortage, sustainability, and customer demand, MC aims to address the post-pandemic era’s call for more efficient construction methods. As a result, the global MC market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% to $142.06 billion by 2028, up from $103.09 billion in 2022.

modular construction

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

“Customers’ surging preference for modular buildings in the post-pandemic era has encouraged MC market participants to broaden their manufacturing and assembly design capabilities,” said Melvin Leong, Homes & Buildings Senior Director at Frost & Sullivan. “The move will increase the use of digital solutions to speed up modular building design and approval processes and focus on sustainable manufacturing practices.”

Leong added: “The next two to three years will see the use of MC to build healthcare facilities and schools in rural areas and temporary housing for displaced populations. Therefore, market participants must work with engineers and architects to improve modular building design in response to changing demand for indoor air quality and sustainability.”

To tap into the growth prospects of the expanding MC sector, market participants should:

  • Develop end-to-end capabilities in MC product design, customization, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance.
  • Establish partnerships with companies from other industries, enhancing internal processes (for example, design, production, and assembly) that will add value to customers.
  • Collaborate with government agencies to improve MC regulations to create uniform standards.
  • Develop green MC products that promote sustainability and energy efficiency during the building life cycle.

Global Modular Construction Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s Environment & Sustainability research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Modular Construction Growth Opportunities

PDF0

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo

Corporate Communications

E: [email protected] 

https://www.frost.com/

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.