AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Tencent Cloud Announces Support for Virtual Platform Metalife for Realistic Metaverse Avatars

PRNewswire December 22, 2022

Tencent Real-Time Communication utilized for avatar creation in the metaverse, ensures a smooth audio/video experience under a packet loss rate of 80%

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its support for Metalife, a new communication tool from Japan that can be used as an office, event venue, classroom, remote workspace, and meeting room in the metaverse. On the platform, Tencent Cloud Media Services including Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC) along with a suite of audio & video solutions are set to be integrated for users to realistically communicate anytime, anywhere as an avatar in the virtual world.

The metaverse has enabled users to share experiences and interact in real-time within a virtual space, transforming how people work, shop, communicate, and consume content. More companies are now relying on immersive technologies to engage with their audience and enhance their customer experience. This growing demand is illustrated by recent findings that the global metaverse market size was valued at USD 22.79 billion in 2021. It is also expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.8% between 2022 and 2030[1].

Building on Tencent’s 20+ years of experience in network and audio/video technologies, Tencent Cloud supports Metalife to allow users to connect in an immersive, virtual environment through its TRTC technologies. In addition, it enables enterprises to build interactive live streaming services with minimal lags, and a global end-to-end latency of below 300 milliseconds, to ensure a smooth audio/video experience under a packet loss rate of 80%. This is highly compatible across platforms and regions – an impactful choice for building metaverse platforms.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, “The advent of technologies that power the metaverse, allows businesses and enterprises of all sizes and from various fields to create virtual worlds of their own, and opens doors of opportunity to widen their reach and audience-base as possible. Tencent Cloud is pleased to have its high-quality solutions such as TRTC as a leading choice to assist companies and organizations like Metalife in this digitalization journey.”

Kiyoshi Kondo, Chief Executive Officer, Metalife, said, “The world and how we interact with each other has changed with the ever-evolving technology, and the emergence of the metaverse is a significant step to a brighter, digitalized future. Metalife is pleased to benefit from Tencent Cloud and its cost-effective, highly compatible, and high-performing TRTC SDK to allow our users to realistically and communicate better in the metaverse through their avatars. Moreover, with the support from Tencent Cloud’s full suite of audio/video technologies, we are confident in upgrading our services and functions easily and efficiently in the future.”

To provide one-stop technical services for enterprises to build their metaverse projects and applications, Tencent Cloud has also recently introduced a suite of state-of-the-art metaverse solutions that include Cloud Application Rendering (CAR), Game Multimedia Engine (GME), digital humans, and a wide range of audio and video products such as TRTC, Instant Messaging (IM), Avatar SDK, and more, that have built a number of successful use cases for metaverse. Explore more at https://www.tencentcloud.com/solutions/metaverse.

 

SOURCE Tencent Cloud

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.