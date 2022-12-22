ATEN’s 3 Products on the 2023 Inavation Awards Shortlist

ATEN’s Podcast AI Audio Mixer, Room Booking System, and 5K KVM over IP Extenders have been chosen as Technology finalists

TAIPEI, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ATEN International, the leading provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, has announced that three of its products are technology finalists in the 2023 Inavation Awards: the UC8000 Podcast AI Audio Mixer | MicLIVE™ 6-CH, the VK430 Room Booking System – 10.1″ RBS Panel, and the KX9970 5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Extenders.

The Inavation Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the professional AV industry, and have become a benchmark for systems integrators, consultants, and technology managers. A total of 62 products will compete for 10 prizes, with industry professionals able to play a part in selecting the winners. The final score that each product receives will be based on points from the public vote and judges’ scores, and winners will be announced during ISE week 2023.

“We are honored to be nominated for the Inavation Awards for three consecutive years,” said Nicholas Lin, Senior Vice President of ATEN. “This recognition serves as proof that our professional AV products and solutions are innovative and meet the needs of customers and we hope to win this year.”

Nominated Product Highlights

UC8000 Podcast AI Audio Mixer | MicLIVE™ 6-CH

The UC8000 Podcast AI Audio Mixer- MicLIVE™ is the world’s first AI-optimized audio mixer as it adopts machine learning techniques to deliver localization, acoustic detection, and acoustic fingerprinting to optimize the voice recording experience. It was introduced to help users create the perfect audio experience with ease and is tailor-made for podcasts, talk shows, livestreaming, worship, and music applications. Its features include:

All-in-one design that simplifies audio mixing workflows for podcasting Customizable audio effect jingle pads and human-robot collaborative design lower the entry barrier for podcasting and allow for easy operation by a single user AI machine learning equalizer algorithms intelligently reduce noise and adjust audio for the recording environment, allowing for high-quality audio recording in real time even in poor audio conditions Contains 24 Voice FX programs, including 6 adjustments in reverb effect, 6 in pitch effect, and 12 in gender effect

VK430 Room Booking System – 10.1″ RBS Panel

ATEN VK430 Room Booking System panel is a 10.1″ touch-screen panel designed to provide convenient scheduling and availability allocation for meeting spaces. It’s centrally configured with the ATEN RBS Configurator, a centralized management software, and integrates with calendar servers including Microsoft Office 365 Calendar, Google Workspace Calendar, and Microsoft Exchange Server. The VK430, along with the ATEN RBS Configurator, delivers an enterprise-grade room management solution perfect for all business environments, making meeting room management a breeze while elevating the overall room-booking experience.

Its features include:

Natively installed with the ATEN RBS app for integration with calendar servers including Microsoft Office 365 Calendar, Google Workspace Calendar, and Microsoft Exchange Server Supports Power over Ethernet (PoE), which allows it to receive power and communication over a single Ethernet cable LED light bars with customizable colors to indicate the room’s availability at a glance Preinstalled with a wall mount kit and provided with 3M VHB™ Tape for easy mounting onto a hard or glass wall

KX9970R/KX9970T 5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Receiver/Transmitter

The KX9970 5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Extender consists of the KVM over IP Receiver (KX9970R) and Transmitter (KX9970T). The KX9970 KVM over IP Extender is designed to enable real-time KVM over IP extension over long distances with 5K lossless video compression, zero-latency transmission, and color depth up to 12 bits, making it suited for diverse control room applications, including broadcast centers, air traffic control (ATC), eSports applications, and more.

Its features include:

Lossless video compression up to 5K over 10 Gbps network with zero latency Native DP signal processing with color depth up to 12 bits and support for HDR 10 Power/Network failover ensures constant availability for mission-critical applications Panel Array Mode™ to maximize remote console efficiency USB isochronous transfer enables USB camera and USB speaker usage between transmitter and receiver

About ATEN

ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering integrated KVM, professional AV, SOHO, and intelligent power solutions, ATEN products connect, manage, and optimize AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, broadcasting and media, and transportation environments. ATEN has 650+ issued international patents and a global R&D team that produces a constant stream of innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.

Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices in China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Turkey, Poland, India, Romania, South Africa, Mexico, and Indonesia – with R&D centers in Taiwan, China, and Canada.

For more information about ATEN, please visit www.aten.com.

