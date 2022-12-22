JULO Appoints Line of Veteran Executives: Aims to Accelerate Fintech Lending Revolution in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesian digital credit service provider, PT. JULO Teknologi Finansial (JULO) has appointed three veteran executives to join its C-suite in the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2022. The hiring includes Ankur Mehrotra as President, Manoj Awasthi as Chief Technology Officer and Nimish Dwivedi as Chief Business Officer. This leadership strengthening has been done to accelerate JULO ‘s core objective of driving the fintech lending revolution in Indonesia, through sustainable innovation and financial inclusion.

Spending 6 years at Grab as its Managing Director, Ankur Mehrotra built the global lending business of Grab in various Southeast Asia markets, with JULO as the strategic partner for its Indonesia Lending operations. As JULO’s President, Ankur will lead various key areas within the company including finance, corporate finance and fundraising, corporate strategy, and international expansion. “It is an honor for me to join JULO to support its mission of bringing credit to the masses in Indonesia. JULO has built a strong time-tested business with robust risk models and a unique product proposition. I’m excited!” said Ankur Mehrotra.

Concurrently Manoj Awasthi was appointed as JULO’s Chief Technology Officer in September 2022. Having spent more than 6 years as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Tokopedia, Manoj played a crucial role in shaping Tokopedia’s technology foundation from its early stages to the e-commerce behemoth that it is today. With his expertise in business and product-savvy technology development, Manoj aspires to transform product development processes and technology upgrades as the core in fintech business. “Super excited to be part of JULO’s vision and mission to enable financial inclusion through digital credit access. I believe that a solid technology foundation along with continuous innovation will help us to serve our users and partners well.” said Manoj Awasthi.

Closing the year of 2022, Nimish Dwivedi joined JULO’s C-suite as the Chief Business Officer to further solidify JULO’s leadership formation. As a consumer marketing and financial services professional who has lived and worked in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai (UAE) and Vietnam, Nimish is looking forward to learning and contributing to Indonesia’s dynamic fintech market. With prolific experience of building customer centric businesses at organizations like Citibank, Standard Chartered, Paypal and at leading local banks and consumer finance players, Nimish is honored and excited to help JULO. “It is a challenging but fantastic opportunity to be a part of JULO’s journey towards driving financial inclusion and linked economic growth besides redefining the digital lending landscape.” said Nimish Dwivedi.

Amongst Indonesia’s 275 million population, conventional credit access penetration is considered very low at just around 3% due to a lack of proper credit history. Traditional credit scoring models tend to disadvantage such individuals who are classified as high-risk borrowers. Hence, acceleration of the fintech lending revolution is essentially needed in Indonesia. JULO, with its versatile digital credit features, is offering seamless and easy credit access across the nation.

“JULO C-level appointments by the end of 2022 serves as our commitment to be the most accessible credit and financial solution provider in Indonesia. Along with the continuous enhancement of technology, product features, and strategic partnership, more people will be able to access digital credit with JULO. We believe that access to financial services is the key to empower people to achieve financial stability.” said CEO & Co-founder JULO, Adrianus Hitijahubessy.

In the mid of 2022, JULO has been supercharged with series-B funding from Credit Saison in total of US$80M to improve the credit access for underserved Indonesians. During its relentless journey, JULO continuously brings innovation within the digital credit product to the table with whole cash and non-cash features – ranging from cash withdrawal & transfer, e-wallet & phone credits top up, utility bills and e-commerce payment. JULO also holds strategic partnerships with reputable partners like Grab and eFishery to improve financial inclusion among Indonesians. With proactive synergy along with the accommodating fintech ecosystem in Indonesia, JULO is committed to contribute to Indonesia’s financial inclusion target of 90% by 2024.

About JULO

JULO is a digital credit company that is revolutionizing access to ﬁnancial products for millions of emerging consumers in Indonesia. The company is one of the firsts to develop digital data-driven credit underwriting and risk assessment platform to process consumer credit applications and determine their creditworthiness using its mobile app.

Founded at the end of 2016, JULO has expanded nationwide. JULO is based in Jakarta and is backed by leading venture capital ﬁrms. JULO has been officially licensed as the provider under OJK circulation No KEP-16/D.05/2020 on 19 May 2020. JULO has been downloaded more than 10 million times and has facilitated credit access to hundreds of thousands of customers. JULO has won several awards namely; Winner of Indonesia Fintech Festival (2016), Winner of UN Fintech Challenge (2018), and Winner of Inclusive Fintech 50 (2019). For more information, visit https://www.julo.co.id

SOURCE JULO