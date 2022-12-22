Delta Electronics Thailand to Rejoin the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s Prestigious SET50 and SET100 Indices

BANGKOK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. will rejoin the SET50 Index and the SET100 Index from January 1 to June 30, 2023. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) included Delta Thailand in the SET50 and latest SET100 Stock Review and Revision published on December 20, 2022. Delta Thailand is the only Electronic Components sector SET50 constituent in this latest revision.

The SET50 and SET100 are the two primary stock indices of Thailand and were developed to accommodate the issuing of index futures and options while providing a benchmark of investment in the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The indices are calculated from the stock prices of the top 50 and 100 listed companies on SET in terms of large market capitalization, high liquidity and compliance with requirements regarding the distribution of shares to minor shareholders.

Mr. Jackie Chang, Delta Thailand President, said, “Since listing on the SET in 1995, Delta Thailand has earned a solid reputation for ESG excellence and has been included in the SET’s top indices and sustainability investment lists for many years. Delta’s reentry into both the SET50 and SET100 Indices in 2023 reflects the unwavering confidence of investors in our company’s commitment to sustainable development and future growth potential.”

“Despite the pandemic and global challenges, Delta Thailand has continued to grow year-over-year through our commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders. In 2021, the company’s consolidated revenue exceeded USD 2.6 billion. We would like to thank our shareholders and investors for their trust in Delta Thailand,” Mr. Chang added.

The SET50 and SET100 constituent lists are adjusted by the SET every six months, with new lists effective in January and July respectively. Since its launch on July 1, 2005, Delta Electronics Thailand has been on the SET50 Index with the exception of three periods in January-June, 2018; July-December, 2020; and in January-December, 2022.

In 2022, the SET replaced full market capitalization with a free-float adjusted market capitalization as its calculation methodology for the SET50, SET100 and SETHD indices to better reflect market conditions in terms of liquidity and prevent speculation on low free-float stocks.

As a public-listed Thai company and global corporate citizen, Delta Thailand commits to energy-efficient innovation and sustainable growth that adds value to investors and society.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” which reflects the company’s strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta’s business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company’s global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand’s Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister’s Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL