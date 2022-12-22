Ribbon’s Cell-Site Router Solution to Enable Bharti Airtel’s Pan-Indian 5G Deployment

Enables a full suite of Layer 3 IP Services at the 5G Mobile Edge

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider, has selected Ribbon to expand its current IP Transport backhaul network in order to deploy 5G throughout India.

Ribbon’s 5G Cell Site Router (CSR) solution, designed for optimized delivery and efficiency, leverages the Ribbon Muse domain orchestration platform deployed in Airtel’s network for automation and analytics. The CSR is based on the Neptune 1022R IP router – a flexible high capacity platform that provides support for multiple access technologies and services in a compact form factor.

“We’ve been working very closely with Airtel in order to design a solution to meet their exact, wide-ranging specifications on cost efficiency, delivery, and technical capability,” said Sam Bucci, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Ribbon’s IP Optical Networks Business Unit. “5G will prove to be a critical enabler for India’s continued growth and we’re proud to partner with Airtel, a proven leader in this space, on this key initiative.”

This agreement builds on the previously announced deployment of Neptune and Muse within Airtel’s network for 5G readiness.

