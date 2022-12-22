Anglicare Leverages Ribbon and Switch Connect for Voice Consolidation and Path for Microsoft Teams Deployment

Leading aged care provider modernizes communications systems with Ribbon’s industry-leading Session Border Controllers (SBCs)

SYDNEY, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that leading aged care, housing and community services provider Anglicare Sydney has selected Ribbon’s Session Border Controller Software Edition Edge and Ribbon Session Border Controller 2000 to provide secure calling connectivity for its contact centre, offices and aged care/retirement living facilities in New South Wales.

“Ribbon’s solution has dramatically simplified the deployment of connectivity and security services for our new communications environment, which includes leveraging Microsoft Teams calling capabilities,” said Hamish Maple, IT Enterprise Architect, Anglicare Sydney. “Having a modern, state of the art communications environment is a key part of our IT strategy that enables us to serve our customers, staff and volunteers more easily, consistently and comprehensively.”

Anglicare’s previous calling environment was complex, involving call centre resources and multiple PBX, SIP and ISDN technologies that had supported the business over a long period of time. The organization needed to centralize voice services and consolidate the technology environment for twenty-four major sites and its call centre as well as provide a calling solution for PSTN services that were being decommissioned on a legacy ISDN network for residential calling. The site by site deployment has allowed for seamless interoperability between old and new systems, keeping the organizations communications operational at all times.

The deployment was undertaken as part of an enterprise-wide deployment of consolidated voice services and a planned migration to Microsoft Teams for corporate services, with distribution and consulting services provided by SwitchConnect.

“Anglicare Sydney is recognised as one of Australia’s most important community service agencies and provides critical services to community members throughout many New South Wales regions, particularly in aged care. We are delighted to be able to play a part in helping Anglicare modernise its communications infrastructure and be a part of a highly secure and reliable communications system to connect residents, family members, staff and Anglicare’s support teams,” said Manny Christophidis, Channels Director, Asia Pacific, Ribbon Communications.

“Switch Connect specialises in leading highly complex deployments of voice services, often with clients who are managing a complicated mix of legacy technologies, and more current cloud and Unified Communication technologies. Working with Ribbon, we were able to help Anglicare Sydney gain a state-of-the-art communications system throughout New South Wales,” added Rowan Milne, Managing Director, Switch Connect.

