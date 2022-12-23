Korean Government Approved A Blockchain-Based Securities Token Platform Deploying EQBR Holdings’ 30-minutes STO Solution

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On Dec. 21, 2022, the Financial Services Commission of Korea (“FSC“, financial regulator in Republic of Korea) designated a blockchain-based fragmentized investment platform to be operated by APANDA Partners (hereinafter “APND) as an innovative financial services (so called, “Sandbox Approval“). In general, FSC has taken very conservative and prudent position in issuing Sandbox Approvals to blockchain-tech companies (in particular, after occurrence of many incidents in crypto-market) and APND went through FSC’s intensive examination procedures for last 1 year, which is why this Sandbox Approval to blockchain-based fragmentized investment platform deserves attention from the financial markets.

As a background behind APND’s successful acquisition of the Sandbox Approval, it is noteworthy that APND is a joint venture of the most ideal three parties as far as a real-estate related business is concerned. EQBR Holdings (“EQBR“), the largest shareholder is a start-up which developed amazing STO solution whereby anyone can complete offering of securities tokens including making and publishing overall applications (e.g., wallets, exchanges, etc.) within 30 minutes. IGIS Asset Management (“IGIS“), the nation’s top real estate asset management company, has the best capability to source the high-quality assets to be tokenized and Shinhan Financial Group (“Shinhan“), the nation’s largest financial group has the largest customer accounts and sales network. One can easily expect that the combination of the most advanced technology, the best pipeline and the largest sales network would be able to produce the synergy which has never been experienced before.

APND’s business model is summarized as follows: APND acquires the high-quality assets (mainly real-property secured loans) located by IGIS and trusted it to Shinhan. Shinhan will issue and sell the beneficial certificates to customers, but actual trading will be done through tokens to be issued by APND. The individual investor may sell and purchase on the secondary market in form of blockchain based platform to be operated by APND.

JaeKun Jung, head of business at EQBR, said, “Under the Sandbox Approval, APND will be able to provide safe and profitable investment method to individual investors in an easy and transparent way, and to create the first example showing how Web 3.0 technology can innovate in the financial sector.” And added, “EQBR has been developing Web 3.0 business solutions in Singapore and the United States as well since 2021. We will launch same services in cooperation with local partners in Southeastern Asia and US and strive to localize and standardize our STO services for those regions.”

APND’s new business is scheduled to begin within the first two quarters of 2023. The fragmentized investment market based on real estates or real estate secured loans is still in very early stage, but the future of it is bright. KASA Korea, a company which firstly received the Sandbox Approval for their real-estate fragmentized investment service in Korea carved out this market and their corporate value is evaluated by more than USD 10 million reflecting their future value. Further, new fragmentized investment schemes based on other various assets (luxuries, art works, meat, etc.) continue to appear in financial markets, indicating the possibility that the securities will be replaced by tokens in the future. In an anticipation of generalization of the fragmentization business, EQBR will unveil a “STO as a Service” at upcoming CES 2023 to be held in January 2023 in Las Vegas in order to enable anyone to easily launch and operate STO services on a subscription basis.

About EQBR Holdings:

Founded in 2020, EQBR has engaged with various businesses as an operator, investor and third-party solutions provider. EQBR’s innovative blockchain engine called Equilibrium is the world’s first commercially-viable blockchain. Since then, EQBR has developed several dApps on top of Equilibrium, including Whisper Messenger (a blockchain-based secure messenger), EQ Hub (a no-code developer tool) and now, My Flex (an NFT minting platform).

