AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

EDNS inks a partnership deal with Alibaba Cloud to explore the possibilities in Web3

PRNewswire December 23, 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ether Domain Name Services (EDNS) proudly announces that it inked a partnership deal with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to explore the possibilities of Web3 adoption.

Under the partnership, EDNS, a Web3 pioneer and enthusiast, will work with Alibaba Cloud, Asia Pacific’s leading infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider, to discover the potential of integrating their scalable, high performance and stable infrastructure with blockchain to bring products to Web3 frontiers.

The collaboration between EDNS and Alibaba Cloud was launched at a workshop themed “The Power of Web 3.0” on November 29, 2022, where Joey Lam, EDNS Founder & CEO and Derek Wang, General Manager of Singapore, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Joey Lam, EDNS Founder & CEO and Mike Ng, EDNS Co-founder & Technical Director discussed extensively about Web3, followed by a panel on the future of Web3 projects led by Emil Chan, Chairman of The Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals, and blockchain Lawyer Henry Yu.

Consequently, EDNS will also participate in “Web3.0 Cloud Day Singapore 2022” co-hosted by Alibaba Cloud and Odaily. “At EDNS, we are actively building the infrastructure for the upcoming Web 3.0 revolution. Right now, is the best time to reach out for strategic partnerships to strengthen our ecosystem. We are honored that what we have achieved so far has been recognized by Alibaba Cloud.

“The motivation behind this partnership is joining hands to deliver disruptive Web3 solutions that are demanded by the market, especially in the storage area,” said EDNS CEO Ms Joey Lam.

About EDNS Domains

Ether Domain Name Services (EDNS) is an Ethereum-based lookup service built on the polygon blockchain. It also leverages name and lookup service built on the Polygon blockchain. Since it is compatible with Ethereum, crypto users can translate their machine-readable addresses to human-readable addresses. It provides a Decentralized Domain Naming Service for Web 3.0-related demands, including NFT, digital assets, Web hosting, and DeFi in the Digital world. More info: https://www.edns.domains/.

SOURCE EDNS Domains

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.