AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

KIIT & KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta Conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree by Utkal University

PRNewswire December 24, 2022

BHUBANESWAR, India, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Eminent Educationist, social activist, Founder of KIIT & KISS (Bhubaneswar) and Lok Sabha MP from Kandhamal Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been conferred the honorary D. Litt degree by Utkal University in recognition of his immense contribution to the field of education and social service. This is the 50th honorary degree conferred on him.

Noted Educationist, social reformer and Founder of KIIT & KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta being conferred the Honorary D. Litt. by Hon’ble Governor of Odisha and Chancellor of Utkal University Prof. Ganeshi Lal at the University’s Convocation function on Friday. University VC Prof. Sabita Acharya is seen in the picture.

Utkal University, which is also Dr. Samanta’s alma mater, presented the honour to him at its 52nd convocation on 23rd December 2022. He received the degree from the University Chancellor and Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal in the presence of Former Chief Justice of Supreme Court Justice V. Gopala Gowda, University Vice Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya and Higher Education Principal Secretary, Govt of Odisha, Bishnupada Sethi, among others.

Addressing the august gathering, the Governor made a special mention about Dr. Samanta while beginning his address and described him as a ‘leading legend of the convocation’. He said that Dr. Samanta embodies key human attributes such as simplicity, humility, gratitude, courage, perseverance, generosity, equanimity, peace and goodness.

Dr. Samanta expressed his deepest gratitude to the Chancellor for the honour, besides the VC and the University Syndicate. “All are aware of my life that is dedicated to the service of others. As a recognition of my life, work and accomplishments, I have been conferred many accolades and awards. However, some awards are extra special, like this one. I am elated that Utkal University, my own alma mater is conferring Honorary D. Litt. Degree on me, thereby making it my 50th honorary doctorate, the highest for any Indian. I dedicate this award to my hero, my mother, and all her struggles and sacrifice. It is the Almighty’s blessings and good wishes of the people that have helped me reach where I am today. Their wishes continue to give me strength to dream more for the betterment of society,” Dr. Samanta said in his comments.

He was recently awarded an honorary doctorate from Birla Global University and also received an honorary degree from Berhampur University.

 

SOURCE KIIT

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.