AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Unitel Releases Its Heartwarming Holiday Campaign Encouraging All to Connect with Their Loved Ones

PRNewswire December 26, 2022

The Mongolian telecommunications provider’s Shine On campaign highlights the reach of its service coverage and its mission of bringing people together through communication

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — More than any other time of the year, the holidays bring people together. Just in time for the holidays and the season of connections and reunions, Mongolian telecommunications provider Unitel has released Shine On, a touching advertising campaign that encourages everyone to pick up the phone and connect with loved ones in the new year.

The Shine On campaign’s advertising film features a Tsaatan (Northern reindeer people of Mongolia) child in a remote nomadic village of northern Mongolia who befriends a magical reindeer calf. Upon seeing the boy’s disappointment at his brother’s absence during New year’s, the reindeer calf resolves to find a way to connect the siblings, and along with them, everyone else across the country. 

Through the Shine On campaign, the Unitel team wanted to create a heartwarming moment while showcasing how the company helps family and friends connect and reconnect. The campaign was launched nationwide in Mongolia, with the magical reindeer and the Northern light-inspired holographic Christmas tree making an appearance in more than 75 locations around the country.

The new Shine On campaign highlights our commitment to and capabilities in helping others connect anytime, anyplace. The new year is a great time to connect with family and friends, and the entire team at Unitel is here to help our customers do just that, so go ahead and give your loved ones a call.”

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fk9EH2WwjFs

 

SOURCE Unitel

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.