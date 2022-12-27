IBASE Technology Inc. and Chairman Lin Chiu-Shi Honored at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Taiwan is pleased to honor 34 outstanding business leaders and enterprises for their commendable dedication toward spearheading Taiwan’s economic recovery and development. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The APEA aims to congregate exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Lin Chiu-Shi (CS), Chairman of IBASE Technology Inc., was named Master Entrepreneur by the APEA. Adhering to the five business philosophies of “teamwork, innovation, efficiency, service, and sharing”, CS led the company from its establishment in 2000 to its listing on the stock exchange in 2003, setting a record for the fastest public listing in the industrial computing industry. CS leads the company to continuously improve corporate governance to protect shareholders’ rights and interests, save energy and reduce carbon emissions to reduce the negative impact on the environment, and care for employees. The company will continue to participate in public welfare to fulfill corporate social responsibilities, and create business value to achieve the goal of sustainable operation.

IBASE is also among the elite award recipients under the Corporate Excellence Category in the Manufacturing industry.

IBASE is a leading global provider of innovative industrial and embedded computing products. The company specializes in the design and manufacturing of robust industrial PC products, delivering high-quality and excellent service. The company carries out manufacturing and quality control at its own certified facilities in Taiwan. IBASE is committed to consistently providing products and services of the highest quality to generate a win-win outcome and a stronger bond with customers.

With over 20 years of accumulated industry knowledge and experience, IBASE has developed core technologies that enable it to create innovative, advanced, and competitive products and provide customers with the best solutions. Along with that, IBASE attaches great importance to teamwork and effective communication to facilitate cooperation among employees at all levels, which has led to company growth in many forms such as the number of employees increasing from 30 to more than 800. The company also began to make profits immediately in the second year, and the share capital increased from NTD7.8 million to NTD1.77 billion. The company’s revenue also grew from USD2 million to USD204 million, and the company has posted 20 consecutive years of positive EPS years with annual profits and dividends.

In addition, the company has long been committed to cultivating talents and building a diversified database while encouraging all employees to work together toward the same goal. IBASE values the cultivation and retention of talents, which is crucial to the sustainable operation of the company. It will continue to participate in public welfare activities, promote corporate social prosperity, and develop green products to reduce the negative impact on the environment.

Moving forward, under Chairman CS’s leadership, IBASE will affirm its commitment to upholding high standards of corporate governance to safeguard shareholder rights and create business value for sustainable operations while fostering company growth and profitability and creating value for stakeholders and society.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in the pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

With a presence across 16 countries and markets, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award recognition program for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous motivation, and sustainable leadership. For more information, visit www.apea.asia.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia