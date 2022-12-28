EQBR Holdings unveils EQ Hub, “No-Code Web3 Development Platform”, at CES 2023

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — EQBR Holdings (“EQBR“), a Web3 business solution provider, announced that it will unveil EQ Hub, a next generation blockchain development platform at upcoming CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas between January 5, 2023 and January 8, 2023.

EQ Hub is a trailblazing product seeking to remove any barriers in Web3 technology adoption. EQ Hub provides no code programing environment for business users as well as developers. Business users can choose from pre-built dApps and easily configure and customize for quick deployment. For developers who are not familiar with blockchain programing languages such as Solidity, EQ Hub provides a rich smart contract library that can be used to build a broad range of dApps including DeFi, games and NFT. EQ Hub’s unique differentiation from other blockchain development platform is that developers can build and operate a brand new L1 blockchain network using a very simple user interface. This interface enables developers to configure and launch a new blockchain network less than an hour.

EQ Hub service will be available on Equilibrium – a blockchain mainnet developed by EQBR – and deployed in cloud so that any developer can subscribe to the service. Mr. Hyunki Lee, a Chief Technology Officer of EQBR, explains “We are very confident that Equilibrium’s performance surpasses other blockchain mainnet in terms of scalability and stability but using EQ Hub does not necessarily mean developers must use the Equilibrium mainnet. Developers may build their own mainnet using EQ Hub and interoperate with other L1 blockchain networks such as Ethereum or BNB using our gateway service. We do not force developers to use a specific mainnet or a specific network.”

Mr. Jae Kun Jung, head of EQBR’s business division said “The release of EQ Hub is meaningful because it can expedite migration from Web2 into Web3. Existing online services can be transferred to Web3 environment through EQ Hub at minimum time and costs. Those who want to launch Web3 business will be able to use EQ Hub to build and launch a new project as well as a new dApp. There is no need for upfront investment as our service will be provided on a subscription basis. We want many innovative entrepreneurs to venture into Web 3.0 business without a burden of failure.”

Even before the official release of EQ Hub, several closed beta customers have already started to build their commercial services on blockchain networks built by EQ Hub. EQBR’s Singaporean affiliate also completed an ICO and established Volare Network, a blockchain network for gaming and entertainment contents. Based on the experiences gained in deploying commercial services, EQBR will provide packaged turnkey applications for specific business purposes such as NFT, STO(Securitized Token Offering) and Payment.

EQ Hub will be launching its open beta program at CEO 2023 and those who want to experience EQ Hub may visit North Hall booth 8874/8875 and Web 3.0 Metaverse Studio in Main Hall at Las Vegas Convention & World Trade Center (LVCC) during CES 2023.

About EQBR Holdings:

Founded in 2020, EQBR has engaged with various businesses as an operator, investor and third-party solutions provider. EQBR’s innovative blockchain engine called Equilibrium is the world’s first commercially-viable blockchain. Since then, EQBR has developed several dApps on top of Equilibrium, including Whisper Messenger (a blockchain-based secure messenger), EQ Hub (a no-code developer tool) and now, My Flex (an NFT minting platform).

