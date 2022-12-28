TotalEnergies ENEOS Signs Another Solar Rooftop Installation for CARROS Centre, the Largest Freehold Automotive Hub in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TotalEnergies ENEOS has signed another rooftop solar PV (photovoltaic) installation with CARROS Centre, Singapore’s largest freehold automotive hub to power its facility with renewable energy. This is the second project signed, after the installation of rooftop PV system in 2019, contributing to a total capacity of approximately 1 megawatt-peak (MWp) for CARROS Centre to use renewable energy as part of their power supply.

Upon completion, the 1 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar energy system is expected to produce about 1,250 MWh of electricity annually, enough to power about 275 four-room HDB flats for a year. The solar power system will also help avoid over 480 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, equivalent to planting over 7,200 trees.

In addition to reducing the company’s carbon footprint, CARROS Centre will be able realize electricity supply cost savings from the clean energy produced for 25 years without any upfront investments.

Raymond Ng, Chairman of BS Capital Group, the Developer and Majority Shareholder of CARROS Centre said, “The signing of this second solarization project at CARROS’s rooftop reinforces our commitment towards achieving a sustainable future through renewable and green resources. We believe that our continual partnership with TotalEnergies ENEOS will grow further. With more upcoming opportunities, we seek to expand our sustainability drive beyond our Group’s properties, and towards our other businesses and assets.”

Gavin Adda, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, “We are very pleased to be CARROS Centre’s green energy partner, supporting them in their sustainability efforts to support their energy needs and meeting their environmental sustainability goals at the same time. TotalEnergies ENEOS provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial, and commercial perspective. We are committed to being a long-term energy partner for CARROS Centre to advance in their sustainable journey.”

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies’ gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity is close to 12 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world’s top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS operates over 20 solar power plants in Japan and are also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS’ first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group’s envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group’s envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

About CARROS Centre

CARROS Centre is Singapore’s largest freehold automotive hub with more than 2.3M sq ft built-up area. http://carros.com.sg

