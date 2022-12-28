AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Great Desert: Shahzad and Dream Horse Diné Comes to Black Desert Mobile

PRNewswire December 28, 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss announced the new high-level difficulty for the Great Desert dubbed “Shahzad,” expanding the vast world of Black Desert Mobile. Also, a new dream horse Diné was introduced to allow for faster travel across the Great Desert. 

A key landmark of Valencia, the Great Desert, takes after the names of kings such as Imur and Torme. After the death of Torme, his eldest son Shahzad became the new heir, earning his place due to his noble mind and great achievements. 

To grant access to the Great Desert: Shahzad, Adventurers need to complete the new story “Great Desert Glory.” Those who successfully complete the story will be able to acquire a new title and Knowledge. Also, the existing Imur and Torme difficulties have had their regions expanded to include Outlaw Zones on the outskirts for PvP.

With the addition of a new difficulty, all Adventurers have been given 1 hour of exploration time to delve into the Great Desert. Adventurers can also acquire Desert Treasures by completing missions and exchange them for rewards such as Restoration Scrolls. 

Possessing a magnificent golden mane and a glorious horn, the newly-added dream horse Diné has been added to Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can expect to travel and explore faster through the Great Desert as Diné is the only horse that can run across it. 

Diné can be obtained at the Stable after completing the “Legendary Dream Horse” story. Adventurers can attempt to awaken Diné by using a Tier 8 Horse at level 10 with an Earth Crystal and 200 Krogdalo’s Spirit Stone. Earth Crystals can be acquired by defeating enemies in the Great Desert: Shahzad.

Visit Black Desert Mobile‘s official website for more information.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss’ open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 50 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console. 

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.