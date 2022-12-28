Delta Indonesia Fostered E-mobility at the 2022 G20 Bali Summit with Almost 250 EV Chargers and Engineering Services

BANGKOK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In cooperation with state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), state-owned oil and natural gas company Pertamina, and Hyundai Indonesia, Delta Indonesia successfully implemented almost 250 electric vehicle (EV) chargers to foster e-mobility at the 2022 Group of Twenty (G20) Bali Summit, which gathered the leaders of the world’s largest economies in November 2022.

Delta EV chargers, which make up around 80% of chargers on Bali Island and charged almost 900 EVs during the B20 and G20 events, were the main EV charging solution for the 17th G20 Summit. This remarkable milestone further cements Delta’s status as a leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions in Indonesia, following its successful implementation of 21,000 smart LED streetlights in Jakarta in 2017.

Mr. Johnny Tam, Country Manager for Delta Indonesia, said, “In line with our corporate mission, ‘To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow’, Delta has become a global leader in e-mobility, having already delivered over 1.5 million EV chargers to our worldwide customers over the past decade. With its comprehensive hardware and software portfolio, Delta is the only EV charging supplier in Indonesia capable of charging all types of EVs, from e-Buses to passenger EVs to heavy e-motorbikes, and has already deployed over 2,000 EV chargers countrywide. Delta’s excellent engineering capability enables perfect integration and software connectivity with customer backend servers for seamless relay of EV charging information. During the G20 Summit, Delta’s engineering team also provided on-site support to ensure perfect charging services for EV drivers. Our customers were very satisfied with the reliable operation and seamless integration of Delta’s EV chargers and management software.”

In Bali, Delta has so far provided 200 AC and 46 DC EV chargers, including the 200kW DC Ultra Fast Charger and the 25kW DC Wallbox Charger, to the EV charging stations of customers including state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), state-owned oil and natural gas company Pertamina, and Hyundai Indonesia. Throughout the 2022 G20 Summit over 900 EVs were charged with Delta supplying 80% of the operating EV chargers. After the event, the state-owned companies are expected to install more EV chargers in major cities across Indonesia to promote the local EV ecosystem.

The 2022 G20 Bali Summit was hosted by the government of Indonesia under the motto Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Participating world leaders discussed a range of pressing geopolitical, economic and environmental issues. The large EV fleet used by delegates at the event aimed to demonstrate the Indonesian government’s strong commitment to green transportation and the sustainable infrastructure readiness of Bali. The majority of the EV charging stations were located near the G20 Summit venue at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center. In addition, EV charging stations were set up at shopping malls, parking lots and luxury hotels. The B20 Summit on November 13-14, 2022 was the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community held under the theme-Advancing Innovative, Inclusive and Collaborative Growth.

In 2019, Delta launched the first Ultra Fast Charger in Southeast Asia in Jakarta. With over 2,000 Delta EV chargers installed across the country, Delta is now the EV charger market leader in Indonesia. As an early market entrant, Delta Indonesia has gained experience and accumulated excellent performance records with local customers to gain their trust.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics Inc operating in Indonesia. Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

