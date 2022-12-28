Spider Tanks (SILK): A Play2Earn Gaming Ecosystem of NFTs, Players, and Developers

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Coinstore.com has listed Spider Tanks native token-SILK on 01 November 12:00, 2022 (SGT). Spider Tanks is a P2E gaming ecosystem. Trading SILK/USDT on Coinstore.com.

What are Spider Tanks and what role does SILK token play?

Spider Tanks is a Play2Earn ecological network of NFT holders, players, and game developers. Players can earn Victory Points by playing Spider Tanks matches, buying and selling game equipment NFTs, and exchanging Victory Points from the game for SILK REWARDS. This PVP brawler game allows players to enjoy multiple levels of ownership, including Tanks and Weapons, Battlefield Maps, or even Factories and Planets.

SILK is the game’s official reward token. SILK is an ERC-20 token from Gala Games and GAMEDIA’s new tank battle esports Spider Tanks. It can be earned by participating and winning Spider Tank games, as well as becoming a Node and taking part in other products within the project’s ecosystem. The distribution of SILK will be divided into two parts, one part will be distributed to NFT players and F2P players. The other part is distributed to planetary node operators, map owners, Gala and GAMEDIA members, and founder nodes. These two parts have different proportions. For more details, check out Spider Tanks whitepaper.

SILK Token Overviews:

Token Name: SILK

Total Supply: 4,419,812.76666353 SILK

Coinstore.com Listed SILK

Trading Pair: SILK/USDT

Trade Time: 01 November 12:00, 2022 (SGT)

Withdrawal Time: 01 November 12:00, 2022 (SGT)

What are the ways to swap VICTORY POINTS with SILK REWARDS?

SILK will always be the only token in the Spider Tank ecosystem, and the total amount of SILK tokens within the system is fixed. SILK is distributed through a daily settlement system. Distribution depends on the ratio of victory points to SILK for the day. The ratio is determined by the current cumulative mint and total burn of the day. The long-term relationship of the Victory Point-to-SILK ratio and circulating supply is shown in the graph below:

NFT Player Victory Point-to-SILK: Owners and Captains’ Victory Point allocation occurs with each win throughout the day based on replacement allowances and is calculated independently based on the attributes of each Weapon or Body.

Planetary Node Operator Point-to-SILK: The planetary nodes will be the backbone of the Spider Tank. They will make sure the system server is up and running for various matches. Therefore, the rewards for planetary node operators will come from the SILK non-replacement allowance, which is determined based on the number of games held on the day and the size of the total workload.

Map Owners Victory Point-to-SILK: The SILK distribution of Maps will depend on the number of games hosted by Maps. Map rewards will depend on the size of daily non-replacement allowance and the total number of Victory Points issued that day.

What are the utilities of SILK REWARDS?

Increased Victory Point Potential: SILK held is not used up in any way and can continue to power the player’s rewards-generating ability as long as they continue to hold it.

Improve Your NFTs: SILK can be used to buy Components and Arachnium needed to upgrade your Tank Parts. Upgraded Tank Part NFTs are more powerful and can earn more VP from each win.

Maximum Available Victory Points: There is no limit to the possibility of earning Victory Points in a day. However, certain factors will affect the difficulty of accumulating Victory Points. For details, please refer to the project white paper.

Spider Tanks (SILK) Official Media

Website | Twitter (@Spider Tanks) | Discord Only

About Coinstore.com

Founded in 2020 by well-experienced Fintech professionals from some of the most renowned crypto exchanges, Coinstore.com has amassed over 180 employees worldwide, serving more than 1.8M registered users in 175 countries. Coinstore.com provides global users with speedy, smooth, and secure cryptocurrency trading services, derivative business, OTC services, and NFT services.

As a leading global provider of financial infrastructure and technology in the field of crypto economy, Coinstore.com aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

Coinstore.com Social Media

Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram Discussion Group

Instagram | Youtube | TikTok | Facebook | Medium

SOURCE Coinstore.com