AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

China Matters Animates the 24 Solar Terms in Poetry and Painting

PRNewswire December 28, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 24 solar terms, based on Chinese people’s understanding of the law of nature, astronomical calendar and folk farming, are hailed as the “Fifth Invention of Ancient China”. Many solar terms are reflected in traditional Chinese poetry and painting, which have been endowed with rich cultural values throughout China’s lengthy history.

In the painting Snow on Mount Emei, the mountain is covered in the solar term of Minor Snow and a tourist is braving the snow to look for plum blossoms at the foot of the mountain.

The painting Spring in the Mountains and Lakes depicts a turquoise river running eastward. Two boats drift on the river. The mountains along the river are misty. A glimpse of the painting makes viewers feel as if they are breathing the moist air in the solar term of Rain Water.

“On a fine day a crane cleaves the clouds and soars high; It leads the poet’s lofty mind to azure sky.” This line of Liu Yuxi’s poem evokes a fantastic scene of the solar term of Autumn Equinox as depicted in the painting Pavilion on a Fairy Mountain, in which a pavilion stands on a fairy mountain under the clear sky, and a fairy lady flies over the mountain on a crane.

China Matters produced an animation series named The 24 Solar Terms in Poetry and Painting. With the 24 solar terms as the theme, the animated works combine traditional Chinese ink painting with ancient Chinese poems translated by Dr. Xu Yuanchong to integrate and showcase the beauty of Chinese ancient painting, ancient poetry and solar terms.

Contact: Tan Jiaqing
Tel: 008610-68996961
E-Mail: [email protected]

 

China Matters Logo

 

SOURCE China Matters

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.