  • award and prize

BRI Closes 2022 with Various National and International Achievements

PRNewswire December 29, 2022

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As 2022 comes to an end, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) managed to get various achievements aligning with BRIvolution 2.0 Transformations to realize BRI’s vision to become ‘The Most Valuable Banking Group in Southeast Asia‘ and ‘Champion of Financial Inclusion’ in 2025.

BRI was named the largest public company in Indonesia in the Forbes 2022 Global 2000 World’s Largest Public Companies in Indonesia. The company recorded a profit of IDR 39.31 trillion or grew 106.14% YoY in the first nine months 2022.

Furthermore, the volume of financial transactions through BRImo managed to penetrate IDR 2,084 trillion as of October 2022 with the number of BRImo users increasing 73.55% Year on Year (YoY) in October 2022.

BRI continues to encourage financial inclusion through BRILink Agents. In September 2022, the number of BRILink Agents reached IDR 597,177. The total customer transactions through BRILink Agents during the first nine months of 2022 amounted to 799 million or grew 21.6% YoY with a transaction volume of IDR 963 trillion.

One year since its establishment, the integration of SENYUM co-location services reached 1,003 locations, successfully integrating more than 34 million ultra-micro customers.

In addition, BRI also carried out COVID-19 credit restructurings to assist MSME businesses with the highest number of 3.9 million customers in September 2020, valuing IDR 256.1 trillion. As the economic recovery took place, credit restructuring decreased to IDR 116.45 trillion in Q3 2022.

The number of customers assisted is currently at 2.5 million with 1.4 million customers who are still undergoing restructuring. This is followed by BRI’s ability to maintain asset quality as seen from the reduction in Loans at Risk (LAR) of 19.3% in Q3 2022.

BRI’s strong commitment in the Environmental, Social and Governance, is realized through the sustainable financing reaching IDR 671.1 trillion.

The ‘BRI Menanam’ initiative has distributed 680,000 tree seedlings to KUR customers and BRILian Villages. Targeting 1.75 million tree seedlings in Q4 2023, ‘BRI Menanam’ is estimated to absorb 108,065 tons of CO2 since its launch in August 2022. As of November 2022, BRI has empowered more than 2,182 BRILian Villages throughout Indonesia.

For its impressive performances throughout 2022, BRI has received 167 awards, domestically and internationally.

For more information, visit www.bri.co.id 

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

