AMANOTES MARKS ITS JOURNEY OF 8 YEARS AS THE TOP 1 MUSIC GAMING PUBLISHER

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Amanotes, a famous Vietnam-based music-tech company, officially marks its 8-year development journey by maintaining its position as the World’s Top 1 Music Gaming Publisher on mobile platforms in terms of user volumes. With impressive achievements and relentless creative efforts, Amanotes gradually realizes its ambition to become the world’s leading music-tech company.

According to Global Market Research Company Statista, the music gaming industry is growing by leaps and bounds. By 2026, this global market is expected to reach 10.61 billion USD with an annual growth rate of up to 7.65%. In Vietnam, Amanotes is one of the prominent music gaming publishers with an explosive growth rate. From 2018 to 2022, the total number of Amanotes’ app downloads has grown by over 20%/year. At its peak in 2020, Amanotes’ revenue was up 100% year-on-year.

Not only keeps up with the development trends of the music gaming industry, but Amanotes also contributes to shaping the complete picture of the entire industry development. After 8 years of establishment, Amanotes has reached more than 2.7 billion downloads globally, thereby continuing to be firmly in the position of the largest downloaded music gaming publisher globally and an App Publisher with the largest downloads in Southeast Asia.

With the ambition to go global, Amanotes has now reached 190 countries, held a large market share in US, the UK, Brazil, etc., and owned an average of 38% of the global market share from 2019 to 2021. It also made its major mark with popular music games such as “Magic Tiles 3”, “Tiles Hop”, “Dancing Road,” etc. Among them, “Magic Tiles 3” and “Tiles Hop” are the most downloaded mobile music games on iTunes and Google Play worldwide, specifically, with the former being on the list of Top 20 Free App Store Games. With these outstanding achievements, Amanotes is currently ranked as the Top 1 Mobile Music Game Publisher worldwide, the Top 1 App Publisher from Southeast Asia by downloads worldwide (2022), the top IT Company in Vietnam in 2022 (According to ITViec), etc.

Mr. Nguyen Tuan Cuong (Silver Nguyen), Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Production Director of Amanotes affirmed that: “Our mission is “Everyone can Music”, which means everyone can access and interact with music through the best experiences. Therefore, Amanotes won’t oversleep on our throne as a music game publisher as it is today. Besides maintaining the top position, Amanotes has been building an interactive music ecosystem to improve the user experience and provide them with more musical choices to suit their needs. Furthermore, we will also concentrate on cooperation and strategic investment to expand the market while optimizing the company’s resources.”

Constantly innovating, Amanotes focuses on enriching users’ interactive music experiences. Simultaneously, the Company also aims to foster Music Education to help users learn how to play musical instruments everywhere, in addition to the Music Entertainment Platform where users can interact, connect and socialize. These goals are realized by maximizing the strengths of their sophisticated data processing systems, with deep insights into huge user volumes to manufacture strategic products in the future.

“We are gradually building the world’s leading interactive music ecosystem. The company has been looking for potential partners in the field of music technology to accomplish this aim. As a case, Amanotes recently signed the Strategic Investment with Sensor Notes, a famous company with particular strength in musical instrument simulation applications. This is essential in realizing the ambitious ecosystem that we are pursuing.” the Co-founder added.

About Amanotes

Founded in Vietnam in 2014 by CEO Vo Tuan Binh (Bill Vo) and co-founder Nguyen Tuan Cuong (Silver Nguyen), Amanotes’ mission is to bring interactive music experiences to all users worldwide. From a technology start-up with only 2 members and owning a few mobile games in the early stages, Amanotes has grown into a company with over 200 employees that confidently asserts its position as a leading music gaming publisher in the region and all around the world.

With the mission of “Everyone can Music”, Amanotes strives to refresh and diversify users’ music experiences, successfully developing an interactive music ecosystem and becoming the world’s leading music-tech company.

SOURCE Amanotes