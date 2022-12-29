AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

China Matters’ Feature: Mastering the Mantis Boxing in East China’s Yantai

PRNewswire December 30, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — From the Wing Chun style seen in IP Man to the Shaolin Temple style practiced by the monks at Shaolin Temple on Songshan Mountain, Chinese kung fu encompasses a vast number of different schools and styles.

Evolving over thousands of years, many of these styles owe their roots to mimicking the actions of different animals like tigers, snakes, and monkeys. Yantai of Shandong province is home to Praying Mantis.

In this video, American host Jack Klumpp heads to Yantai in search of Yu Yongbo, a real-life “Mantis Master.” Born and raised in Laiyang, the part of Yantai where Mantis Boxing originated 400 years ago, Master Yu is the ninth-generation inheritor of this kung fu style.

However, Jack only has 48 hours to learn with Master Yu. He pushes himself to the limit attempting different Mantis Boxing fighting stances and attacks, speed and strength training, and even the “iron arm” exercise where he has to repetitively slam his arms into a tree.

Does Jack have what it takes to master the basics of Mantis Boxing? What does Mantis Boxing mean to a city like Yantai and what is the ultimate goal of kung fu?

Contact:
Jack Klumpp
Tel：0086-131-26538513
E-mail：[email protected]

Logo

SOURCE China Matters

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.