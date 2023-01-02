AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Seeing Machines’ world-leading interior sensing technology on show in suite and in car, at CES 2023

PRNewswire January 3, 2023

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, will exhibit its world-leading interior sensing technology at CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Centre (LVCC), the most influential technology event globally, from 5 January through 7 January 2023.

Seeing Machines’ immersive technology demonstrations will be held by appointment at a private suite in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino and in our demo car, to showcase the Company’s latest groundbreaking software and algorithm developments for its FOVIO driver and occupant monitoring system (DMS/OMS) technology solutions.

Seeing Machines’ DMS and OMS technology can also be found integrated into a range of Tier 1 customer and partner demonstrations, who will also be showcasing at CES:

  • Magna (LVCC West Hall Booth 4425) – DMS/OMS integration into Rear View Mirror
  • Ambarella and Autobrains (Embassy Suites by Hilton Las Vegas) – Combined safety solution in System on Chip (SoC)
  • Analog Devices (LVCC West Hall Booth 4725) – DMS with integrated IR LED Driver and GMSL Camera

Seeing Machines is revolutionising global transport safety, developing and licensing proprietary technology to some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers.

We use advanced machine vision technology to precisely measure and analyse head pose, eyelid movements and eye gaze under a full spectrum of demanding lighting conditions, including through sunglasses. This data is processed to interpret driver attention state, focus, drowsiness and impairment levels to provide critical inputs in real-time to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), as well as to vehicle cockpit, comfort and convenience systems.

As the worldwide focus on transport safety heightens, Seeing Machines continues to grow as an automotive technology leader in driver and occupant monitoring systems, having won a total of 15 automotive programs for 10 individual OEMs, spanning more than 160 vehicle models, undeprinned by over 11bn km of driving data and delivered with proven global automotive Tier-1 customers and partners.

Seeing Machines’ corporate executives and technical subject matter experts will be present at CES 2023.

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines’ technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable “driver state” measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

SOURCE Seeing Machines Limited

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.