AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Baraja receives investment from Veoneer on the heels of the advanced development agreement with global automotive OEM

PRNewswire January 4, 2023

SYDNEY, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The partnership between Baraja, creator of the breakthrough Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR technology, and Veoneer, the world leader in automotive safety, has been extended with an investment by Veoneer in Baraja. This follows the recent announcement of an advanced development agreement with a major automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Baraja is making significant progress with ongoing validation of its next-generation Spectrum HD25 LiDAR product developed specifically for automotive integration.

Baraja builds revolutionary LiDAR to support revolutionary thinkers.

Veoneer’s investment is a clear signal from leading OEMs and industry players that Spectrum HD25 continues to make strong progress toward commercialization.

Spectrum HD25 marks a generational leap for automotive LiDAR. Built on Baraja’s proprietary Spectrum-Scan™ solid-state scanning platform, which was designed from the ground up to completely rethink how cars see the world around them, the Spectrum HD25 will help OEMs enable true autonomy. The LiDAR system provides the range, resolution and performance required for safe deployment of autonomous functionalities, without the traditional trade-offs faced by other legacy LiDAR technologies. Spectrum HD delivers the world’s first LiDAR system combining per-point Doppler capability at the hardware level, with a tunable wavelength laser and Random Modulation Continuous Wave (RMCW) ranging method to deliver unparalleled performance and accuracy at range and speed. 

“Veoneer is a true leader in automotive safety and this investment validates the market traction of Baraja’s per-point Doppler LiDAR technology. We welcome Veoneer’s continued commitment to Baraja,” said Federico Collarte, Baraja Founder & CEO. 

Veoneer initially chose to partner with Baraja after extensively testing technology from 70 LiDAR companies. Baraja was selected based on its robust technology and product roadmap that will meet OEM specifications to enable vehicle integration. Since partnering, Veoneer and Baraja have worked closely together, developing a strong partnership to supply LiDAR technology to global automotive OEMs.

About Baraja

Baraja is building the future of LiDAR to enable the autonomous future. With its revolutionary Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR technology, Baraja gives leading automotive companies a solid state system in the fast axis that sets a new benchmark in precision and reliability.  

Baraja was founded in 2016 by telecommunications engineers Federico Collarte and Cibby Pulikkaseril, who discovered a way to use the industry’s proven optical fiber + photonics technology to solve the problems faced by legacy LiDAR. Baraja is backed by Sequoia, Blackbird Ventures, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Main Sequence Ventures.

CONTACT: Brittney, Popa, [email protected]

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1975425/Baraja_Primary_Logo.jpg

 

SOURCE Baraja

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.