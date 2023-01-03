AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Call for Application for 2023 Tsinghua Amgen Scholars Program

PRNewswire January 4, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Amgen Scholars Program (ASP) is an international program funded by the Amgen Foundation with the direction of Harvard University, aiming to increase research opportunities for students committed to pursuing careers in the field of biomedical science. Through the 8- or 10-weeks summer program, outstanding undergraduates from across the globe can undertake research projects under the instruction of world-class faculty, get involved in cutting-edge seminars and networking events, and take part in a symposium as representatives in their respective regions. So far, 24 premier educational and research institutions across the U.S., Europe, Asia, Australia and Canada have hosted the summer program, including 4 institutions in Asia, which are National University of Singapore, University of Tokyo, Kyoto University and Tsinghua University.

15 excellent candidates will be selected worldwide for the coming program in 2023, whose roundtrip tickets to Beijing, part of meal allowance, student apartment or on-campus hotel are covered, and stipends will be offered. Each scholar will be assigned to a faculty member as his/her mentor during the research program. In addition, the scholar will have the opportunity to participate in lab and take part in a series of academic activities with postdocs, technicians or graduate students. These valuable experiences will stimulate scholars’ research interest and enhance their research ability, thus providing a stable foundation for their further study. Furthermore, we will organize other extra-curricular activities, such as networking events and culture exploration, to enable them to make acquaintance with new friends and learn more about Chinese culture. Our program turned out to be a meaningful and salutary one, as all scholars who participated in our program from 2019 to 2022 claimed that they benefited from it largely and created professional and colorful summer scientific research memories together.

In recent years, Tsinghua University actively sought to cultivate diversified talents and facilitate international collaborations and has made significant progress in innovation-driven talent development. Tsinghua’s main correspondent collaborator for the ASP is the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPS), which has played an important role in the university’s life sciences development and frontier biomedical research. Tsinghua University will continue to provide an excellent program upon the success of previous programs with the Amgen Foundation.

The Tsinghua ASP is now open for global applications.

For more information, please click: http://tsinghuaamgenscholars.com/amgenscholars.html# 

SOURCE School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tsinghua University

