AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

SUNRATE enhances its online travel solution with new virtual corporate card

PRNewswire January 5, 2023

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global Fintech SUNRATE has partnered with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to launch virtual corporate cards as part of its plans to bolster its online travel solution. SUNRATE’s travel stakeholders can now have another seamless and efficient option when making payments to their own partners, such as airlines and hotels, on virtual corporate cards. Towards the end of last year, SUNRATE also announced a strategic partnership with the global digital travel platform, Agoda. In 2021, SUNRATE became a principal member of the Visa network.

Revolutionising travel payments with virtual corporate cards

SUNRATE believes that the issuance of virtual corporate cards is revolutionising travel payments. For example, any online travel agency can now easily set spend limits, define usage, and choose the vendor using a virtual card. SUNRATE’s travel partners have entire control over how spending are allocated and tracked. One major feature of the virtual card is security. Technology, such as application programming interfaces (APIs) has eliminated the possibility of card information being abused when given, by providing a limited window of use for a single card. SUNRATE is certified to the international financial data security standard: Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 1.

“The launch of Visa virtual corporate cards is a monumental step for SUNRATE as we cement our leadership as a one-stop B2B payment partner, especially for the travel industry. Since our partnership announcement with Agoda, we have worked with many other travel stakeholders, including other OTAs and we take pride in being able to solve their overall business needs. The Visa virtual corporate card will be a key solution for our customers and beyond” said Shawn Qin, Head of Card Business, SUNRATE.

Chavi Jafa, Vice President for Visa Business Solutions, Asia Pacific said, “Our partnership with SUNRATE is very timely given the recovery of business and leisure travel around the world. Visa is supporting fintechs like SUNRATE to introduce innovative solutions that make it easier for businesses to manage their spending and make business-to-business payments securely and seamlessly.”  

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is the intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, we are recognised as a leading solutions provider and have enabled companies in 130+ companies with our cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs to scale both local and global growth.

With its global headquarters in Singapore and offices in China, Indonesia, Japan and UK, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays and is the principal member of both Mastercard and Visa. We are licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK, the Bank Indonesia, the Hong Kong Customs as a Money Service Operator, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution.

SOURCE Sunrate

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.