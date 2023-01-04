AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

NuraLogix Announces ‘Holy Grail’ of Blood Pressure Measurement

PRNewswire January 5, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Researchers at NuraLogix, a global leader in Health Tech AI, announced today that they have achieved the ‘Holy Grail’ of contactless blood pressure (BP) measurement using the company’s TOI™ based Anura™ app!

NuraLogix Announces ‘Holy Grail’ of Blood Pressure Measurement

“What is the Holy Grail of contactless blood pressure measurement? It’s when you can measure your blood pressure with an accuracy corresponding to a standard deviation of error of less than 8mmHg,” stated NuraLogix CEO and co-founder Marzio Pozzuoli. “This represents a breakthrough achievement by the research team at NuraLogix and sets a new industry benchmark.”  Even more importantly this level of accuracy was achieved without physiological calibration of the measuring device (i.e. Anura)  to the individual having their blood pressure measured.

Previously in 2020, NuraLogix was the first to achieve this level of accuracy for contactless video camera based BP devices with N=85 subjects which is the minimum requirement according ISO 81060-2:2018 the standard used by all BP devices to measure accuracy.  The current testing was done on N=554 subjects which represents a new benchmark and that the technology is more generalizable  to a broader population.

It is the company’s intention to publish results as part of a planned series of clinical trials in the U.S and other countries in 2023.

NuraLogix will be demonstrating this capability at the CES tradeshow held from January 5-8, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

Visit NuraLogix in booth #8233 in the North Hall to get your blood pressure checked and experience this development for yourself.

About NuraLogix

NuraLogix are the creators of the world’s first contactless blood pressure measurement technology. The company’s patented technology can measure 30+ health and wellness parameters using Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™), a patented technique developed by the company in which a conventional video camera is used to extract facial blood flow information from the human face. This is demonstrated in the company’s ground-breaking app Anura™ and Anura Lite™. 

For more information about NuraLogix, please visit: https://www.nuralogix.ai/ 

Chris Lin, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]

SOURCE NuraLogix Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.