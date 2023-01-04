TTV Chinese New Year Special – The 2023 TTV SUPER STAR

End-of-year reunions, new songs & classic songs on stage

TAIPEI, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan Television Enterprise (TTV)’s New Year’s Eve television special SUPER STAR will be staged on January 14th, 2023, at the Taipei Arena. Celebrities at the 2023 TTV SUPER STAR event will deliver various performances ranging from pop to classics that cater to all ages, celebrating Chinese New Year together with the Mandarin-speaking population worldwide. TTV invited celebrities including Aaron Yan, WeiBird, Accusefive, Bii, Ozone, Shi Shi, Kumachan, OSN, TRASH, W0LF(S), and (G)I-DLE from South Korea. In addition, singers including Billie Wang, Jeff Chang, Chris Hung, and Linda Lee will also perform to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, adding excitement to the New Year.

TTV has been producing and airing the SUPER STAR program for the past 13 years. SUPER STAR is the largest Chinese New Year’s Eve concert program in the world. Every year, well-known Mandarin-speaking singers and international SUPER STARs are invited to participate in a singing competition formed by two teams: red and white teams, where the winning team will be voted on by the audience. This year, the TTV SUPER STAR event will commence at the Taipei Arena to celebrate the coming of the new year.

This year’s special guest is South Korea’s popular women’s group (G) I-DLE, who will perform for the first time. (G) I-DLE said that they are looking forward to meeting the Taiwanese audience. It has been three years since Bii’s last performance at the SUPER STAR. In addition, WeiBird, who just went to “The First Take” in Japan, Accusefive, and W0LF(S) will present their enthusiastic performances on the stage.

In addition to popular singers and groups, classical singers were invited to reinterpret musical memories of the past. Returning to SUPER STAR after nine years, Billie Wang revealed that she will feature the most stylish and dynamic songs.

The king of classic love songs, Jeff Chang, who will hold a solo concert, will come back to the stage after more than ten years. This time, he prepares classical songs and will present his new songs as well. Julia Peng, who sang theme songs for martial arts dramas last year, said that she will surprise everyone again this year. As for classic Taiwanese songs, Chris Hung and Linda Lee will be performing them with a new twist that will leave their fans more nostalgic than ever.

The 2023 TTV SUPER STAR will be launched on January 14th at the Taipei Arena and will be broadcast on TTV on Lunar New Year’s Eve (January 21). Other broadcasting platforms include Taiwan Mobile MyVideo and MyMusic, Chunghwa Telecom MOD, Singapore StarHub, Astro in Malaysia and Brunei, and TTV SUPER STAR official YouTube channel (except in Taiwan and overseas licensed areas). There will be reruns on TTV HD Live, Unique Business News, North American Tiger tech (including USA and Canada), and so on. People all around the world can experience the Chinese New Year atmosphere of SUPER STAR through the above platforms!

