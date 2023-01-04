AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Hisense CES 2023: Expanding Global Footprint and Paving the Way for Ongoing Growth

PRNewswire January 5, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On January 4th, David Gold, President of Hisense USA, delivered a speech at Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, sharing Hisense’s international growth and successes in terms of its global layout, technology innovations, B2B business, smart development, and its sponsorships and partnerships.

High-Level of Scale, Efficiency and Flexibility Making Hisense Stand Out in the Industry

Hisense TV has reached a record-high performance in 2022, ranking No.2 globally regarding its TV shipments. This accomplishment incisively demonstrates Hisense’s dedication to high-quality products as well as its resilience amid challenging circumstances.

Owning a total of 66 overseas companies and offices and 31 R&D centers, Hisense is selling its products to more than 160 countries and regions. With its acquisitions of brands like Toshiba TV, gorenje and Sanden, Hisense has brought its global operations to a new level, expanding its product categories even further.

Hisense has also been expanding the B2B business as a new growing sector. In addition, in the trend of smart development, Hisense has generated the smart home strategy, utilizing its strengths in both display technology and home appliances. “Our VIDAA smart TV operating platform and ConnectLife smart home appliance platform bring together smart home appliances to create a connected ecosystem,” said David.

Ongoing Global Partnerships and Sponsorships Making Hisense a Household Name

It has been a long journey since it first declared that “Hisense’s Future is Counting on Overseas” in 2004. As one of the official sponsors of the FIFA World Cup 2022TM, Hisense is earning an unprecedented growth in its brand awareness. In addition, its ongoing sponsorships of UEFA, Paris Saint-Germain and the United Soccer League have also made Hisense become more familiar to global consumers, which has taken Hisense’s globalization process to a new stage.

At the Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, David Gold recalled Hisense’s tremendous growth in the global market by investing in manufacturing, research and development, strategic acquisitions, new partnerships, and high-performing products. In the upcoming years, Hisense will strive to advance even further, with a vision to stay ahead of the latest advances in fields related to consumer electronics, displays, appliances, commercial applications, and more.

SOURCE Hisense

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.