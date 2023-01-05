AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Parascript Adds A New Patent To Its Portfolio – Methods and Systems for Signature Verification

PRNewswire January 6, 2023

LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Parascript, a Colorado-based company dedicated to creating AI-powered solutions for document processing automation, has been awarded a patent (US 11521428 B1) on December 6th, 2022. The patent is for Methods and Systems for Signature Verification.

Parascript’s patent for Methods and Systems for Signature Verification can help companies that wish to validate individuals’ identities through signature verification. The proposed methods capture a signature image or a signature trajectory on a digital pad where it is then verified by comparing to a reference signature. The reference signature may be available in the form of an image or a trajectory collected during the process of signing on a pen-enabled device. The patent describes several use cases of identity verification: identity verification for remote access to services, identity verification in self-service kiosks, automated in-person identity verification, and the encoding of signature biometrics on IDs, credit cards, etc. Below are some of possible use cases.

  1. Identity verification for accessing services remotely by smartphone, tablet, or PC (e.g., customer onboarding, registration, verification, etc.) — The signature is captured by a scanner or a camera on the device and is compared to the reference signature. When an Identification Document (ID) is captured by camera or scanner, the reference signature is extracted from the image on the ID for verification.
  2. Identity verification in self-service kiosks — Signatures are captured on a signature pad or with a camera embedded in a self-service kiosk such as an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) and verified against a signature extracted from an identification card scanned by the machine (driver’s license, passport, other).
  3. Automated in-person identity verification — A paper document that bears the signature-in-question (for example a store-branded credit card application) is scanned and automatically matched against the signature on a scanned ID. Alternatively, the signature-in-question may be signed in person on a digital signature pad.
  4. Encoding biometrics of a signature on identification cards, credit cards, cards and other documents that may require identity verification — A person’s signature is collected when the person applies for a driver’s license, passport, credit card or other ID. This signature is encoded on the document (chip, magnetic stripe). The encoded data may be read and used for signature verification purposes, eliminating the need for reference signature databases, and enabling an immediate and reliable method of identity verification. This method allows for increased security as the reference signature is not exposed.

Parascript Differentials

Parascript’s Methods and Systems for Signature Verification enables high accuracy automatic signature verification for identity verification. Innovative machine learning technologies allow for simultaneous processing of signatures presented in different forms (trajectory or image) without converting them to the same input type. This eliminates limitations that impeded the use of automatic signature verification for identity verification purposes, and it enhances the accuracy of signature verification.

Parascript

Parascript’s software saves companies over $1 billion annually. Parascript state-of-the-art software incorporates proprietary AI technologies to provide robust data capture solutions that bring the highest levels of accuracy when processing documents. With over three decades of experience applying AI to solve complex problems, Parascript can automate document-oriented processes in structured, semi-structured, and unstructured formats, drastically reducing human involvement. Parascript has automated the postal industry, mortgage, payment processing, and hundreds of other processes.

CONTACT: Maria Komiyama, [email protected]

 

SOURCE Parascript, LLC

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.