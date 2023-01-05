ATFX Awarded “Best CFDs Broker In Asia 2022”

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Traders Fair, an event created and produced by FINEXPO, took place in ADORA Premium, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on December 10, 2022. ATFX took part in the event and brought home its premier award — the Best CFDs Broker In Asia 2022.

Earning such an exceptional award at the end of 2022 is the greatest honor for ATFX this year since it recognises its achievements. After receiving the award from the host at the award ceremony, Tony Dao, the general manager of the ATFX Office in Vietnam, thanked the broker’s clients for the achievement, which would not have been possible without them.

The industry’s and society’s recognition of the brand’s overall strength can be attributed to ATFX’s ability to stand out from many other eminent brands and win the award. At the core of customers’ preference for the brand is an innovative and groundbreaking platform, sincere and meticulous customer service, an incredibly smooth user experience, and the endless pursuit of excellence. ATFX has offices in Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and other countries. The broker also boasts the capacity to efficiently deliver its services, products and platforms to customers all over Asia. These are some of the factors that helped ATFX win this award.

2022 has undoubtedly been a very fruitful year for ATFX, as it managed to win four awards in Q4 alone: “The World’s Best MT4 Broker”, “The Best CFD Broker in Latin America“, “The Most Trusted CFD Broker in the Middle East and North Africa“, as well as the “Best CFDs Broker In Asia 2022”.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

