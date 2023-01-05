AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • market research

Trina Solar Maintains AAA Ranking in Latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings

PRNewswire January 5, 2023

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Solar has maintained its AAA status for the third consecutive quarter in the PV ModuleTech bankability rankings released by PV Tech for Q4 2022.

The company’s continued presence within the highest category validates its ongoing high performance level in manufacturing capacity, technology innovation, product shipments and financial status and underlines its position as an industry leader in each of these areas.

Trina was an early mover among leading module suppliers in n-type technology and is expected to add further capacity in the year ahead.

Trina Solar maintains AAA ranking in latest PV ModuleTech bankability ratings (PRNewsfoto/Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.)

An early mover and promoter of n-type technology

Trina Solar is committed to technical innovation and continues to lead the industry with n-type technology. Based on the leading 210mm technology, Trina Solar launched 210mm n-type full-scenario solutions, reducing BOS costs and LCOE and offering greater value to customers. The volume of Trina’s module shipments of 210mm and n-type technology is forecast to reach 30GW by 2030, helping to usher the PV industry into the n-type era.

Global customers’ choice: an obvious rise of 210mm module shipments

Trina Solar said that by the end of the third quarter its module shipments for the year had totaled 28.79GW, making the company the leader in the number of 210mm cell modules shipped. According to the third-party TrendForce, the industry shipped 50GW of 210mm cell modules in the first nine months of the year. Since 210mm cell modules went into mass production, shipments had totaled 76GW by the third quarter of 2022.

For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

SOURCE Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.

