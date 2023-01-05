AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Leading Light of Hisense Global Business: Dr. Lan Lin Honored as Economic Person of the Year 2022

PRNewswire January 6, 2023

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On January 4th, China Newsweek, one of China’s most well-known periodicals, released its list of Influential Persons of the Year 2022. Dr. Lan Lin, Chairman of Hisense Group, was honored as the Economic Person of the Year 2022 for his contribution to Hisense global business. This annual list, released by China Newsweek at every end of the year, is meant to acknowledge people who have excelled in their professions and pay tribute to their efforts in advancing social growth and development of Chinese society.

Dr. Lan Lin, Chairman of Hisense Group (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

China Newsweek wrote, “As a leading light of Hisense globalization, Dr. Lin has been firmly leading Hisense to go overseas and go deep into the local market, reshaping the global landscape of home appliance brands. Over the years, Hisense has started from scratch of Chinese home appliance brand globalization towards independent innovation with the help of sports marketing. Faced the trend of intelligence, Hisense, under Dr. Lin’s leadership, has always been devoted to the localization of manufacturing and R&D, technology upgrade, which has earned trust of local markets and consumers.”

Dr. Lin, who joined Hisense Group in 2006, has been recognized as actively pursuing and successfully implementing Hisense’s global strategy, as well as for making a significant contribution to the company’s global layout. As becoming the Chairman of Hisense Group in March 2022, he once said that his mission is bring Hisense to a higher level and lead Hisense to a truly international enterprise, stepping forward to a world-class company.

At Hisense Global Partner Conference 2022, Dr. Lin delivered a speech entitled To Be the Top Player. He presented visions for Hisense’s future in the next years. One of its major goals is to bring Hisense’s brand image to a much higher level by increasing its global brand index above 100 within three years to make Hisense become a more famous brand with higher values. Besides, Hisense will also consolidate its global growth by setting a second growth curve, signifying Hisense will advance their sustainable and low-carbon development. With these visions, Hisense will develop a new growth strategy to prepare for the next stage of rapid growth.

SOURCE Hisense

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.