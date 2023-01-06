VIDAA Takes Aim at U.S. Market

VIDAA is Hisense’s Preferred Smart TV OS and Is Now Available in 180 Countries and Territories

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VIDAA, the smart TV operating system today announced that it has launched its new OS focused on the U.S. market on Hisense Smart TVs, following a large-scale deployment in Latin America.

Less than three years old, VIDAA now streams an average of one billion hours of content per month in 180 countries and territories. Additionally, the fast and powerful OS supports AirPlay 2, among its powerful set of features like VIDAA voice (plus Google Voice and Alexa), VIDAA tv, a FAST service, and its mobile companion VIDAA remote. Its growth strategy started in Europe and then to the Middle East, Australia and APAC, and, most recently, in Latin America. 150 OEM brands have selected VIDAA OS to power its Smart TVs. With the move into the U.S., VIDAA completes the global distribution of VIDAA in all major markets.

As a subsidiary of Hisense, VIDAA leverages the global strength of what is today the world’s #2 TV maker by units shipped and moves in lockstep with Hisense’s own ambitions of challenging the likes of Samsung and LG for market share. Hisense is riding a wave of momentum with its branded TVs increasing shipments 30% from January to October 2022 and achieving continued growth for eight consecutive months since March. This momentum, coupled with Hisense’s recent sponsorship of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, whose final match drew 26 million people from the US alone, is another sign of their continued success and rise to global prominence.

VIDAA intends to ride this wave in the US as well but has also moved at a staggering pace to provide American audiences with more content at local and global levels. In the last 24 months they have on-boarded Disney+, Apple TV+, Peacock, Paramount+, Crackle, BET+, Amazon Music, and many other key apps for the US market, which joins Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Pluto TV, Xumo and others already available.

“Our relationship with Hisense is wholly unique in the CTV space, where each party takes advantage of the other’s strengths for mutual gain,” says Guy Edri, President, VIDAA. “Hisense gets a proprietary OS and content platform that performs as good or better than any other, and VIDAA benefits from being an organic component of one of the world’s largest and fastest growing TV brands.”

It’s not only consumers who have more choice but also advertisers. VIDAA has launched Display and Video ad solutions enabling reach and targeting to these devices and viewers for the first time. Managed service display solutions are designed to help advertisers create awareness and promote consumer viewing of their programming and apps. Each display campaign is supported with reporting to confirm ROI. Off-platform brand advertisers can execute VIDAA’s video ad solutions to extend their reach in ad breaks delivered to viewers watching VIDAA’s FAST service and within third party AVOD apps on VIDAA devices. These ad spots are available as a managed service or programmatically via the advertiser’s preferred DSP in a deal ID set up in Tremor International’s Unruly platform.

VIDAA’s growth and development, alongside its relationship with Hisense and partners all ladder up to building VIDAA to Smart TV leadership. Hisense Smart TVs #2 position in units shipped and global coverage positions VIDAA as one of the fastest growing TV OS platforms in the world.

ABOUT VIDAA

VIDAA is a technology and innovation company whose main product is the VIDAA Smart TV OS and Content Platform. Founded in 2019 by the Hisense Group and other investors, the company was founded with the aim of building a market leading Smart TV OS and Content Platform that placed the consumer at the center of the experience. Through the VIDAA platform, content such as movies, shows, news, and sports is made available to viewers through a user-friendly interface and a one-click-access feature.

Media Contact

Mist Gronvold

+1-857-205-4997

[email protected]

SOURCE VIDAA