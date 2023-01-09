AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LOLLIPOP premiered in the First Philippine Blockchain Week in partnership with Coinstore

PRNewswire January 9, 2023

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In partnership with the Philippine Government, the first and biggest Blockchain week was concluded on December 4, 2022, at the Resorts World Manila Hotel. From Nov 28, participants were able to witness big names in different industries pitching their ideas and thoughts on Web3.0, Blockchain, Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and anything in between. Panel discussions and key note speakers advocating what they believe will change lives, virtually and physically, presented their work since the start of the Web3.0 and Metaverse era. One of the event’s goals is to educate people with the Metaverse and Web3.0 era and to expose these topics in South East Asia.

LOLLIPOP x Coinstore at the Philippine Blockchain Week

Binance, Coins.ph, Maya, Tetrix, are just some of the sponsors who participated in the event. The event provided access to the latest Web3, BLOCKCHAIN/NFT developments, DeFi and gaming tournaments.

LOLLIPOP × Coinstore

LOLLIPOP booth in partnership with Coinstore

Project Lollipop partnered with Coinstore, Singapore’s fastest growing Cyptocurrency asset exchange platform. Strategic booth placement provided productive communication with people of the same interest in NFTs, Crypto Exchanges, and the like. Paraphernalia were given away to customers who followed specific SNS accounts.

Keynote speech given by Lollipop’s Brand Advocate, Chad

Chad Navarrete, Brand Advocate of LOLLIPOP

Besides the goal of exposure in events like these, Team Lollipop made sure to have a slot for the keynote speech. To cultivate and enlighten the audience about the plans of the project, Brand Advocate, Chad Navarrete, gave a semi-personal and informative speech, which led to more enthusiastic visitors at the booth.

Chad said, “The metaverse industry has been steadily evolving. A lot of it has to do with Web3.0. We’re already a part of it, believe it or not. The metaverse is also an integral part of our project – Project LOLLIPOP!”

More than 100 blockchain, crypto, and web3 big names at the event, including 1-inch Co-Founder SERGEJ KUNZ, E! Entertainment Co-Founder LARRY NAMER, and IP3 Co-Founder DAVID USLAN Entertainment, and Web3, were among the speakers.

About LOLLIPOP

LOLLIPOP is a project aimed at creating a more accessible and seamless environment for all users to easily access the NFT marketplace in the age of Web3.0 and the Metaverse.

This is an essential service for the coming Web3.0 and the Metaverse era and is expected to play an even more active role.

For more information, click the URLs down below:

Website: https://lollipoppool.org/

Twitter: @LollipopBsc

SOURCE LOLLIPOP

