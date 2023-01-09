AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jack Blaha Named New CEO of Cendyn

PRNewswire January 9, 2023

Jack’s appointment lays the foundation for continued growth at Cendyn

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cendyn, a catalyst for digital transformation in the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Jack Blaha as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Blaha will lead the company’s plans for continued strategic growth and play a direct role in fulfilling its vision for customers and employees across the globe.

A graduate of West Point Military Academy and the University of California Berkeley, Haas School of Business, Blaha is an astute leader who brings extensive CEO and executive-level experience to Cendyn from several industry-leading technology companies, including Khoros, Lone Wolf Technologies, PeopleAdmin, and Aptean.

“It’s an honor to be named CEO, and I’m thrilled to join the Cendyn team and continue building on the innovative products and culture already in place,” said Jack Blaha, CEO at Cendyn. “As the hospitality industry continues to evolve and invest in integrated technology and digitization, Cendyn’s solutions will play a pivotal role in helping hotels, resorts, and casinos leverage the data and technology they need to drive revenue and profitability while creating meaningful and personalized guest experiences. I look forward to being part of this next phase of growth for Cendyn and working with our talented teams across the globe to fulfill that promise.”

The past two years have been a period of rapid growth at Cendyn, including the recent acquisition of digitalhotelier, a successful merger with Pegasus, and Cendyn’s global expansion in India and beyond in Asia Pacific. Cendyn was also recently awarded World’s Best Data Driven Marketing Agency and World’s Best Hotel Sales Proposal Solution at the 2nd Annual World Travel Tech Awards 2022.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a catalyst for digital transformation in the hospitality industry. We help hotels around the globe drive profitability and guest loyalty through an integrated technology platform that aligns revenue, eCommerce, distribution, marketing, and sales teams with centralized data, applications, and analytics, so they can capture more demand and accelerate growth. With operations across the globe, in the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Singapore, Bangkok, and India, Cendyn serves tens of thousands of customers across 143 countries. To find out more, visit www.cendyn.com.

SOURCE Cendyn

