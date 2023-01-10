IR expands strategic partnership with LANcom in Taiwan

The expanded partnership provides LANcom customers with enhanced collaboration solutions and experience management capabilities.

SYDNEY, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IR (ASX:IRI) a leading global provider of performance management and analytics for unified communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payment ecosystems, today announced its partnership with LANcom Networks Group, one of the largest communication and collaboration partners for Cisco in Taiwan. This partnership aims to provide detailed visibility and intelligence to customers through integrated monitoring and diagnostics for an improved end-user experience.

As organizations in Taiwan navigate new ways of hybrid working, this partnership enables companies that rely on voice, video, and collaboration technologies to enhance their end-user experience. It unlocks benefits to bring greater value by providing proactive IT system management.

Dropped calls or unrecorded calls increase financial risks for organizations. Certain industries, particularly Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), also face the risk of regulatory non-compliance costs. This partnership provides organizations access to Call Recording Assurance (CRA) along with unified communications monitoring, thus significantly reducing their risk. It blends in Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) capabilities enabling organizations to leverage better performance management of their solutions.

“We are pleased to further strengthen our footprint in Taiwan through this strategic partnership with LANcom. Together, we aim to provide local and global businesses in Taiwan with real-time visibility into their communications and collaboration ecosystems. This enables them to deliver a seamless end-user experience, a critical differentiator in today’s complex working environments” said John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR.

LANcom has been an IR reseller since 2016. The expanded partnership elevates the relationship between the two organizations and provides Cisco’s and IR’s solutions as a complete suite.

“We are delighted to partner with IR, to further support Cisco customers above and beyond the native monitoring tools they use. IR’s Collaborate solution provides a single-pane-of-glass view of communications and collaboration ecosystems and delivers intelligent insights to enhance business performance. The partnership allows LANcom to enhance its existing offering by providing a one-stop UC and contact center solution,” said Simon Lu, CEO, LANcom Networks Group.

