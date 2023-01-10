AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

New research from Antavo proves customer loyalty is the lifeline companies need

PRNewswire January 10, 2023

Antavo launches its latest 2023 Global Customer Loyalty Report and reveals almost 90% of businesses trust that loyalty initiatives will help them overcome the global inflation crisis

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Antavo, the Enterprise Loyalty Cloud platform, has released its 2023 Global Customer Loyalty Report, highlighting an increasing reliance on loyalty programs to overcome concerns around inflation and potential recession.

Antavo_Global_Customer_Loyalty

The research serves to help decision makers navigate and identify the investment opportunities of loyalty programs, with a focus on business, customers and wider global issues. Based on the behavioural data from more than 290 million loyalty member actions*, over 600 minutes of qualitative interview and data from over 260 industry professionals:

  • 88.5% of respondents trusted loyalty initiatives to help them overcome the current inflation crisis 
  • 67.7% have plans to increase or significantly increase their investment in customer retention over the inflation crisis and possible recession
  • 78.6% of companies with existing loyalty programs are looking to revamp or make significant changes in the next three years – growing from 71.6% last year
  • 93.7% agreed that customer loyalty should be the primary focus over customer acquisition due to the current economic climate

Insightful and actionable guidance is provided from leading customer loyalty experts, alongside case studies from global brands including Virgin Red, adiClub by Adidas and American Express.

Key decision makers looking to invest in or revamp their loyalty programs are also able to understand how best to achieve the best ROI, as the data reveals, through the 290 million member actions executed via the Antavo platform in 2022:

  • The lifetime value of members who spend points in a loyalty program is 6.3X higher
  • Members who redeem personalised offers spend 4.5X more annually
  • Program members who redeem partner rewards have 3.4X higher spend

Zsuzsa Kecsmar, Antavo’s co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer said: “We are facing a time of great uncertainty. Struck by the looming financial crisis and economic recession, brands and retailers need to invest in loyalty marketing and technology more wisely than ever. Even in such a turbulent economic climate, customer loyalty can be the way out. Companies plan to focus much more on their existing customers and studies from this year forecast that the loyalty management market will grow to $18.2 billion by 2026. But, first, businesses will have to weather the storm of the current economic downturn by investing in their customer retention efforts – and that starts with loyalty.”

Personalisation of customer interactions and experiences was identified as a key requirement for maintaining and future proofing loyalty schemes. Upcoming trends point towards increased strategic partnerships for extended program reach, more environmental social governance (ESG) influenced causes and greater use of card linking for continuing success.

The full report is available to download here.

For any questions on the report, or to speak to an Antavo spokesperson, contact: Courtney Glymph, +44 (0)7867488769, [email protected]

*Member interactions include actions related to a loyalty program and the wider business logic that is connected to the loyalty program, like earning and burning points and benefits, purchases, challenge completions, advancing in tier structures, referring friends etc.

Notes to editors

About Antavo
Antavo is an Enterprise Loyalty Cloud, providing best-in-class technology to manage experience-based, paid, and lifestyle loyalty programs online, in-store, or on mobile.

Antavo’s no-code, API-centric platform makes the loyalty program experience fully customizable and empowers loyalty and marketing teams to run their program internally, without IT help. The company invests 60% of its revenue into its product and issues quarterly product releases.

Antavo is a pure-play loyalty technology vendor recognized by Forrester, Gartner, Loyalty360, and is the preferred choice for loyalty consultants, agencies, and system integrators all over the world. Antavo empowers clients like BMW, KFC, La Cage, Kathmandu and Luisaviaroma, as well as global businesses in the travel, pharma and fashion industries. For more information, visit antavo.com.

Antavo_Logo

 

SOURCE Antavo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.