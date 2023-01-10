Winners Again! ATFX Just Won the “Best CFDs Broker” Award!

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX has won another award again. We are pleased to announce that ATFX just won the 2022 “Best CFDs Broker” award hosted by AllForexRating, a well-known media company in the industry. ATFX won this award in the highly competitive Forex brokerage market for its distinctive innovations, outstanding services, and competitive power, widely recognized by the industry and its clients.

The winners were selected based on comprehensive reviews, including independent voting by investors and objective evaluations by professionals. The award aims to identify brands with the industry’s most cutting-edge technologies and companies with the best innovation, products, and technology for global investors.

Over the past few years, ATFX has won the “Best CFD Broker” award many times. Winning this award again shows that the brand remains highly recognized by clients and investors for its efforts in launching innovative products, technologies, and services, among others, during the past year.

Furthermore, winning the “Best CFD Broker” award multiple times shows that ATFX has made significant achievements in the industry, earning the trust of its clients, and the industry has recognised its efforts at large. However, we are also aware that to maintain this reputation, we need to apply more effort in the future. Therefore, we intend to adhere to our original goal of providing our global clients with the best, most innovative and safest financial investment services.

