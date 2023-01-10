HUGO MONTANARI APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR OF ROSEWOOD HONG KONG

HONG KONG , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hugo Montanari has been appointed Managing Director of Rosewood Hong Kong, replacing Hoss Vetry who has been promoted to Vice President of Operations for the Rosewood Hotel Group’s Asia-Pacific region. In his new role, Montanari is responsible for managing all aspects of the ultra-luxury property, including spearheading Rosewood Sustains, a corporate social responsibility programme ranging from eco-initiatives to opportunity employment.

A seasoned hotelier, Montanari has more than 17 years of global luxury hotel experience, including seven years with Fairmont Hotels and Resorts in Dubai and at The Plaza Hotel in New York, and eight years within The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company in various locations such as Bangalore, Sanya, Tianjin and Morocco where he was Multi-property General Manager prior to joining Jayasom Ibiza, a health & wellness resort.

“I am honoured and excited to join the iconic Rosewood Hong Kong,” says Hugo Montanari. “My admiration for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts was ignited with my first stay at Rosewood Beijing years ago. I’ve subsequently witnessed the brand’s development over the past decade to become a leader in luxury lifestyle. I look forward to working alongside the hotel’s world-class team to continue building on its legacy and deep community connection.”

“Hugo is the perfect leader for Rosewood Hong Kong as the city increasingly welcomes returning international guests,” says Hoss Vetry, Vice President of Operations, APAC of Rosewood Hotel Group. “With his diverse experience in Mainland China, Asia Pacific, the Americas and Europe, his global outlook and expertise are vital to maintaining the leading market position of Rosewood Hong Kong.”

An Italian and French national, Montanari is a graduate of the Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne, a passionate athlete and fundraiser to support local community services.

About Rosewood Hong Kong

The 413-room Rosewood Hong Kong is located at a prime Victoria Harbour waterfront location at the former New World Centre on Salisbury Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. The ultra-luxury hotel occupies 43 floors of the multi-use Rosewood Tower, a new landmark on the world-famous skyline. Nine restaurants and lounges are complemented by recreational facilities including Asaya, Rosewood’s integrated wellness concept. The Manor Club executive lounge provides exclusive privileges while The Pavilion, the brand’s signature residential-style meeting and function space, hosts corporate events, conferences and social celebrations. The 186 luxury Rosewood Residences have been designed for residents electing short and longer stay rentals, with a dedicated private club, along with special services and dedicated amenities.

