AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

42Gears MDM Expands Zebra Technologies’ Printer and RFID Device Management

PRNewswire January 11, 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 42Gears, a Zebra PartnerConnect Independent Software Vendor, announced that SureMDM, its Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, now supports Zebra Link-OS printers and RFID devices. 42Gears had successfully completed Zebra Technologies’ Validated Program for its flagship product SureMDM in 2020, during which the product’s interoperability with select Zebra mobile computers was validated.

42 Gears Logo

“It’s not just smart or rugged devices that businesses use. They need a host of other devices for business operations, and it’s equally important for organizations to be able to manage and secure them. That was the idea behind creating a technology that could help manage devices that do not run a traditional operating system, such as printers. We are a longstanding Zebra-partner, and are excited to be able to help customers manage Zebra printers and RFID devices in the easiest way possible,” said Prakash Gupta, co-founder and COO of 42Gears.

SureMDM is a cost-effective device management solution that helps front-line workers and IT administrators using Zebra Link-OS printers and Zebra FX7500 and FX9600 fixed RFID readers with firmware version 3.10 and above to stay productive at their workplaces.

With the latest updates, SureMDM users (IT Admins) can:

  • Manage the complete device lifecycle management for Zebra printers and RFID devices, starting from provisioning and deploying to supporting firmware updates and remotely monitoring the devices in real-time.
  • Get device insights such as network information, memory details, and also create compliance rules for the devices.
  • Remotely send Zebra Programming Language (ZPL) commands, transfer files to printers, and get device information such as battery status, print speed, and firmware version, etc.
  • Get insights on Zebra’s RFID device information such as temperature, antenna status, and RFID connection status with just a few clicks.

Both Zebra printers and RFID devices can integrate seamlessly with existing business infrastructure.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a prominent name in the enterprise mobility management domain, with advanced solutions that are designed to transform the digital workplace. Its product portfolio includes SaaS and on-premise solutions that support devices based on all major operating systems and help increase frontline worker efficiency. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, retail, and mobile app development. 42Gears products are trusted by over 18,000 customers in more than 115 countries and are available for purchase through a global partner network. For more information, please visit  https://www.42gears.com.

SOURCE 42Gears

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.