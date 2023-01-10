AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INTRODUCES TRANSITIONAL EFFIGY ON 2023 PROOF SILVER DOLLAR CELEBRATING PIONEERING WOMAN JOURNALIST KATHLEEN “KIT” COLEMAN

PRNewswire January 11, 2023

2023-dated collector and bullion coins to feature transitional effigy until permanent obverse is chosen for all Canadian coins

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Royal Canadian Mint has dedicated its 2023 Proof Silver Dollar to celebrating the inspiring life of Canada’s first woman journalist, Kathleen “Kit” Coleman. Born in County Galway, Ireland and emigrating to Canada in 1884, Kit Coleman first joined the Toronto Daily Mail as a Women’ Editor and later became North America’s first accredited woman war correspondent, gaining international fame for her coverage of the aftermath of the Spanish-American War. She also helped establish the Canadian Women’s Press Club, and served as its first President. Her fascinating journey is told through the artistry of Pandora Young, who used Kit’s silhouette as the canvas upon which the main chapters of her life are richly illustrated on the reverse of the coin.

The 2023 Proof Silver Dollar - Kathleen "Kit" Coleman Pioneer Journalist

Pandora Young has fashioned another portrait of the pioneering journalist on the 2023 $100 Pure Gold Coin. The reverse features Kit Coleman writing at her desk. Behind her is a map showing North America and Europe, with dotted lines retracing her epic travels across both continents.

The Mint is also introducing an updated obverse design that will appear on 2023 collector and bullion coins until a new permanent obverse is adopted on Canadian coins. The Susanna Blunt-designed effigy of Queen Elizabeth II is accompanied by a special marking consisting of a vertical inscription of the dates “1952” and “2022”, separated by four pearls symbolizing the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins throughout the reign. 

Other products launching today include:

  • The 2023 Treasured Silver Maple Leaf series of Premium Bullion in Special Packaging, offered with a 1 oz. 99.99% Pure Silver Coin, or a 1/10 oz. 99.99% Pure Gold Coin;
  • The 2023 $200 Pure Gold Coin – Celebrating Canada’s Diversity- Knowledge and Interconnection; featuring an abalone element surrounded by a design by Haida artist Yahl ‘Aadas (Cori Savard);
  • The 2023 $2,500 Pure Gold Coin – Vantage Point – Bald Eagle, by Robert Bateman;
  • The 2023 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Celebrate Love, designed by Jori van der Linde;
  • The 2023 $10 Fine Silver Coin – Welcome to the World!; and
  • The 2023 Gift Sets, featuring specially-designed one-dollar coins for: Born in 2023; Happy Birthday; and O Canada.

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the “Shop” tab of www.mint.ca. Images of the coins are available here.

These products can be ordered as of today by directly contacting the Royal Canadian Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint’s boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint’s global network of dealers and distributors.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada’s circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

media are asked to contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Telephone: 613-884-6370, [email protected]

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.