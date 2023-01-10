AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Davinci Motor DC100’s Seamless User Experience During CES 2023 Debut

PRNewswire January 10, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Davinci Motor, a fast-growing Chinese manufacturer of high-performance robotic electric motorcycles, has made its first-ever appearance at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s most influential global tech event. The company took center stage and showcased the seamless user experience delivered by its futuristic DC100 electric motorcycle, which has also seen its US debut.

Davinci DC100 at CES 2023. (PRNewsfoto/Davinci Motor)

“We are thrilled to be here at CES 2023. The huge North American market is primed for the introduction of new market entrants, and with the technical prowess and knowhow that has gone into the creation of the DC100, we are well-positioned to become a major player here within the next few years,” said Qi Wang, COO of Davinci.

“Users of traditional gas-fueled two-wheelers no longer need to compromise on performance when switching to a greener mobility solution. Given that the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the US market has already reached a mature stage with strong coverage nationwide, users have also no need to suffer range anxiety, a traditional pain point in the electric mobility sector,” added Qi Wang.

The North American electric mobility market represents a monumental opportunity for Davinci. Research from IMAC Group shows that the overall size of the North American electric motor market is slated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.5% to hit a total value of US$32.9 billion by 2027.

The Davinci team have produced an electric two-wheeler capable of rivalling traditional 1,000 cc motorcycles. The technical specifications of the DC100 are industry leading when compared with other players in the electric motorcycle sector, able to hit 60 mph (100 km/h) in just three seconds before hitting a maximum speed of 124 mph (200 km/h). When it comes to range, the DC100 really packs a punch, with a battery capacity of 249 mi (400 km).  Likewise, level-3 DC fast-charging stations, an industry standard in the North American market, delivers riders with a full charge in just half an hour.

The innovative braking system, smooth forward and reverse and hill-start/decent assist control can deliver an effortless riding experience, while its Combined Braking System and Traction Control System ensure rider safety.

The models on display at CES 2023 also demonstrate the bike’s innovative smartphone-based dashboard feature. During the show, attendees could take a “virtual test drive” using the model’s groundbreaking interface systems. Riders need only to dock their smartphones with the DC100 to take control, with their handset screens serving as the dashboard.

About Davinci Motor

Founded in 2013, Davinci Motor is a technology innovative company committed to exploring the research and development of robotic vehicles, with a perfect combination of performance and ease of use. Davinci Motor’s mission is to create an exceptional effortless joyful riding experience for all users and the DC100 will make you achieve that. 

For more information, please visit www.davincimotor.com or follow us via:
FB: Davinci Motor
IG: davincimotor_
LinkedIn: Davinci Motor

SOURCE Davinci Motor

