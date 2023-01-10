Multiple Companies Join Together With Xiaomi to Resolve Patent Disputes Simultaneously and Allow Continued Innovation, Across Multiple Technologies

TOKYO, PARIS, and BEIJING, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Patent owners IP Bridge, Orange, Siemens and Xiaomi, a world-leading consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company, today announced an end to long lasting disputes through an innovative patent licensing transaction to enable efficient licensing of patent rights across multiple technologies from the companies to Xiaomi. Novus IP, a company owned by Mr. Paul Lin, the former “Head of IP Strategy” at Xiaomi, worked as a deal facilitator and helped Xiaomi and the three licensors successfully close this licensing transaction in a highly efficient manner.

“We continue to explore complementary licensing models to the traditional patent pool and bilateral models in order to avoid time consuming disputes and to focus on innovation.” said Ran Xu, General Manager of Global Business Development and IP Strategy, Xiaomi Group. “This unique transaction structure lets Xiaomi customers enjoy benefits of inventions from 3 companies, efficiently.”

Siemens is a leading technology company focusing on technology with purpose. “For us protection of innovation by patents is of high importance. We highly welcome this agreement, as it constitutes a mutually very satisfactory solution over litigations and appreciate the solution oriented approach of all parties involved in the deal.” said Dr. Rudolf Freytag, Head of Licensing and Technology Acceleration.

This license with Xiaomi is a recognition of Orange’s strong innovations, fostering an efficient digital transformation thanks to the contribution to open standards leading to the wide adoption of global key technologies to the benefit of consumers. ”We had the pleasure to cooperate with Siemens, IP Bridge, and Novus as a facilitator, delivering a fruitful result” said Lyse Brillouet, Vice President Intellectual Property and Licensing at Orange.

IP Bridge has been focusing on promoting technological innovation and cooperation around the world. Granting patent license to Xiaomi has become one of the important track records of such cooperation.

“Thanks to Novus, we could efficiently close this deal with Xiaomi. We highly appreciate sincere cooperation of Orange and Siemens throughout the deal” said Daisuke Honda, Managing Director, Head of License Business Department No. 1 at IP Bridge.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts,” Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reached 558 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of September 30, 2022. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2022, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth year in a row, ranking 266th. The company is the fastest-rising Chinese technology conglomerate during the four-year period.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

