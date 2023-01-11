AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
G-P Selected as a Member of the World Economic Forum, Global Innovators Community

PRNewswire January 11, 2023

Company Part of a Select Group of the World’s Most Promising Start-Ups and Scale-Ups

Founder and Executive Chair Nicole Sahin to Present at the World Economic Forum 2023 Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — G-P (Globalization Partners), the leading Global Employment Platform that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, announced that G-P has been selected as a member of the prestigious World Economic Forum, Global Innovators Community. As part of this recognition, Nicole Sahin, founder and executive chair, has been invited to present at the WEF Annual Meeting 2023 next week.

G-P, Global Made Possible

As a member of the WEF Global Innovators, G-P is part of a select group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups with cutting-edge business models that are operating with new technologies. The group represents, informs, and influences public and private sector decision-makers by contributing new ideas, perspectives and innovations that address the most pressing long-term global concerns.

Sahin’s session is part of the Centre for the New Economy and Society (CNES), a vital part of the Global Innovators Community. Sahin’s presentation will center on equal access to employment opportunities through remote work and why it’s one of the driving forces behind the Fourth Industrial Revolution. She will provide insight into how it creates greater economic equity and more inclusive societies.

“G-P was founded on the mission to break down barriers to global business and unlock access to new opportunities to create a world that taps into the fullest of human potential,” said Nicole Sahin, founder and executive chair, G-P. “We are at a moment in time when it is truly possible to start to realize the benefits of inclusive global growth and provide access to opportunity via the digital economy, and I’m looking forward to being part of this important session.”

Session details:

  • Emerging Tech and the Future of Workforce
  • Wednesday, January 18, 11:30 – 12:00
  • Ideas Hub, Congress Centre

Sahin launched G-P in 2012 and created the Employer of Record industry that enables companies to hire talent from anywhere in the world. G-P promotes and enables the democratization of employment opportunities by enabling companies to hire the best person for the job no matter where the individual lives ensuring that, for talented workers in today’s digital world, geography no longer dictates destiny.

About G-P

Hire international talent quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. G-P: Global Made Possible

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via TwitterLinkedInFacebook, or check out our Blog.

About the Global Innovators Community

The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

Contact:
G-P (Globalization Partners)
Karen Pantinas
[email protected]
617-729-4466

 

SOURCE G-P

