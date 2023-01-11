AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

ChurnZero launches Customer Success AI™

PRNewswire January 11, 2023

Leading Customer Success platform is the first to deploy generative artificial intelligence to give users sophisticated content and ideas on demand.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ChurnZero, the leading Customer Success platform and partner, has launched Customer Success AI™ (CS AI™), the first generative artificial intelligence built into a Customer Success platform to ideate and create customer engagements, content and strategy ideas on demand. Customer Success teams who use ChurnZero can now craft and customize a cadence of emails, a call script, or a list of ideas in minutes by entering a few details, then refining ChurnZero’s AI-generated content to completion.

ChurnZero

Available to ChurnZero users today, CS AI is powered by generative AI technology from industry leader OpenAI. The innovative feature tackles two universal challenges in Customer Success: content creation and strategy ideation. By enhancing and speeding up content creation, it supercharges day-to-day customer engagements while freeing CS teams to focus more on building customer relationships, delivering value, and driving revenue. Its potential for idea generation at scale will also help “unstick” CS leaders and operations specialists in developing complex, outcome-driven playbooks and engagements.

CS AI requires as little as a sentence or two of instructions to create an AI-generated draft. A user simply specifies the details—for example: “Write a short email welcoming Jane Doe as a new point of contact on my account”, or “Provide a call script for a conversation with a business leader concerned about the cost of their subscription”—and ChurnZero responds with the content for review. Users can refine or expand this content by specifying extra information, formatting instructions, or even a translation. Alternately, they can copy, paste, and customize the content in their ChurnZero playbook before saving or sending it to their customer.

“One of the biggest challenges that Customer Success teams have is developing fresh content and ideating on best practices to engage with customers, while also managing customer journeys and building revenue at scale,” says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. “While everyone ultimately gets it done, it’s faster and more effective with a partner who’ll do 50+% of the work by providing ideas and content to choose from or customize. As of today, every Customer Success team can have this new partner in ChurnZero. The time and resources that CS AI will save, and its potential to add new value, are immense.”

CS AI is currently a ChurnZero Labs feature—an experimental feature available for ChurnZero customers to test and put to work while ChurnZero’s product team makes final refinements based on user feedback. ChurnZero expects to integrate CS AI into user workflows fully in the near future.

Read more about CS AI and its possibilities at ChurnZero.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a recognized leader in Customer Success dedicated to helping subscription businesses succeed at scale. The company is known for its powerful, intuitive Customer Success platform and ongoing partnership with its customers to ensure they get everything they need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences.

Through the platform, Customer Success teams can spot potential churn risks early and identify renewal and expansion opportunities. Best-in-class automation and in-app communication make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value.

As Customer Success professionals serving Customer Success professionals, the ChurnZero team prides itself on being trusted partners, consultants, and coaches, so customers can focus on the work that matters to grow their businesses.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

Contact
Heather Philbin 
[email protected] 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712873/ChurnZero_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE ChurnZero

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.