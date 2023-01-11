One Holland Village Residences achieves 80% sales

One Holland Village – remaking the Holland Village precinct – encapsulates diverse mixed-use offerings from residential, retail, office and community spaces; One Holland Village Shops – set to launch towards the end of this year, has an 82% expected occupancy rate

Four-bedroom unit at The Quincy Collection transacted at a record high of $3,426 psf in August 2022

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Far East Organization, together with its joint venture partners Sekisui House Limited and Sino Group, is heartened to provide an update on the strong take-up rates at One Holland Village. Both residential and retail components have achieved 80% sales (237 out of 296 units sold) and 82% expected occupancy[1] respectively.

Characterised by quaint shophouses and streetscapes, eclectic charm and a laidback ambience, the 296-unit One Holland Village Residences features three distinctive products: – Sereen, thoughtfully designed apartments in a 34-storey tower, the low-rise Leven apartments inspired by the quaint walk-up flats of Chip Bee Gardens and Tiong Bahru, and Quincy Private Residences, an exclusive selection of luxury apartments with private lift access and concierge services on the top 8 floors of the 28 storey Quincy tower.

One Holland Village Residences continues to see keen interest

Michelle Tang, Deputy Director, Residential Sales, said, “We are heartened to kick 2023 off on the back of positive sales at One Holland Village Residences. Our buyers continue to be drawn towards One Holland Village’s central locality, attractive and unique proposition and good use of thoughtfully curated spaces that are purposefully designed for community and recreational use.”

More than 90% of the buyers are locals, the majority of whom lives in the District 10 and 11 areas of Bukit Timah, Holland Road and Tanglin. The largest group of foreigners purchasing One Holland Village Residences are from USA, followed by the Indonesians and the Chinese. About 35% of the buyers have purchased the units as an investment.

The 1-bedroom units are 94% sold at the 248-unit Sereen. The 4-bedroom and Penthouse units at the luxurious 27-unit Quincy Private Residences are fully sold. Leven, with its timeless charm and distinct architectural design, has 2 units remaining. The average achieved price for Sereen is $2,649 psf, $2,909 for Leven and $3,233 for the Quincy Private Residences.

Most of the remaining units are on high floors and residents will enjoy unblocked views of the area.

The residential zone comprising One Holland Village Residences and the serviced residences, Quincy House, is slated for completion by end-2024.

Remaking of Holland Village precinct

Added Ms Tang, “As we embark on this exciting journey of remaking and revitalising Singapore’s oldest bohemian enclave, from injecting a curated range of exciting retail concepts to creating meaningful spaces within the development, One Holland Village has attracted buyers with a keen eye for developments of compelling value. This also underlines the attraction of the larger Holland Village precinct.”

One Holland Village Shops, an upcoming mall within the mixed-use One Holland Village development, has to date a strong over 82% expected occupancy or a Net Lettable Area (NLA) of approximately 8,860 sq m (95,373 sq ft). Currently 44 tenants have taken up shop at the retail mall, paving the way with quality offerings ranging from F&B, wellness and a pet cafe.

Confirmed tenants with new brand concepts include Lil’ Kinki by the popular Kinki Restaurant & Bar, homegrown TCM brand PULSE TCM, hipster café Caffeine Xpress and Plain Meredith by Baker’s Brew with their first café serving up yummy nosh for both pawrents and their furry companions. Carrying the largest range of certified fresh organic produce, premium meats, household essentials, and myriad beers, wines and spirits, anchor tenant CS Fresh taking up approximately 740 sq m (8,000 sq ft). The mall is expected to open by the end of 2023.

With One Holland Village Shops’ unique retail streetscape of dual frontage units offering a rich variety of F&B, shopping and lifestyle options, it is slated to be Singapore’s next, low-rise urban lifestyle hub. The three-storey mall with a gross floor area of 13,500 sq m (145,310 sq ft) has been carefully conceptualised to complement and enhance the local nuances of this beloved precinct.

Featuring planned open spaces where the community can gather when completed, there will be plenty of thoughtfully curated green outdoor spaces at the development. These include cosy pocket park Village Green, and the vibrant Village Square where community and cultural events can be held. The establishment will also have amenities such as leash hooks, pet drinking fountains, a dog run and natural obstacles for dogs to play around, making One Holland Village the latest addition to pet-friendly developments in Singapore where a sizeable outdoor area of the mall will be made accessible to pets.

To further energise the neighbourhood and contribute to this vibrant and thriving community, One Holland Village has launched a multimillion-dollar art programme to introduce art into public spaces within the development. This includes a public art bench design competition held in 2021/2022 and engaging local and international artists, such as Ripple Root, Jahan Loh, Florence Ng and France-based Arik Levy, to imbue character and charm into the development.

For more information, please refer to the factsheet and visit https://www.onehollandvillage.com.sg/.

About Sekisui House Limited

Sekisui House Limited is the largest leading housing company in Japan with involvement in a variety of real estate developments, from residential homes to the development of mixed-use properties and master-planned communities. Founded in 1960, the company has built a cumulative 2.4 million houses. Sekisui House, headquartered in Osaka, also has offices in Australia, China, Singapore and USA.

Sekisuihouse.co.jp

About Sino Group

Sino Group is one of the leading property developers in Hong Kong with core business in developing residential, office, industrial and retail properties for sale and investment. The Group is also a major player in hotel investment and management, club management, property management, car park operations as well as environmental and security services. With a team of over 10,000 dedicated professionals, Sino Group strives to consistently deliver quality properties and services that surpass the expectations of customers.

Sino.com

About Far East Organization ( www.fareast.com.sg )

Far East Organization is a Christian Enterprise, which develops real estate and operates businesses by serving with grace, love, integrity and honesty. Together with its Hong Kong-based sister company Sino Group, they are one of Asia’s largest real estate groups, with operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and China. Far East Organization is the largest private property developer in Singapore, having developed over 780 developments across all segments of real estate including 55,000 private homes in Singapore since its establishment in 1960. Far East Organization includes three listed entities: Far East Orchard Limited, Far East Hospitality Trust and Yeo Hiap Seng Limited. Far East Organization is the winner of 13 FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence awards, the highest honour in international real estate.

Factsheet

Developers Sekisui House Limited, Sino Group & Far East Organization Development Mixed-use development with Residential, Serviced Residences, Offices, Retail and Community Spaces Address 1, 3, 5 & 7 Holland Village Way Site Area 22,967 sq m / 247,217 sq ft Tenure 99 years leasehold Lead Architect MKPL Architects

ZONE 1 One Holland Village Residences Unit Configuration No. of Storeys No. of Units Unit Size Sereen 34 248 484 sq ft – 1,098 sq ft (1 – 3 BR) Floor to ceiling height: 2.9m Localised floor to ceiling height: 2.4m Quincy Private Residences 8 (L21 – L28) 27 1,238 sq ft – 3,358 sq ft (3 – 4BR Duplex) 3,455 sq ft (Penthouse) Floor to ceiling height: 3.25m Localised floor to ceiling height: 2.7m Leven 3 + Roof Terrace 21 807 sq ft – 1,087 sq ft (2BR) Floor to ceiling height: 3.35m Localised floor to ceiling height: 2.8m Total No. of Units 296 No. of Blocks 3 Gross Floor Area 24,981.14 sq m / 268,897 sq ft Facilities 50m lap pool Rooftop Tennis Court Lawn Dining / Function Room BBQ Pavilions Estimated TOP Q4 2024 Quincy House (Serviced Residence) Gross Floor Area 13,733.86 sq m / 147,831 sq ft No. of Units 255 Level L1 – L19 Estimated TOP Q4 2024 ZONE 2 Public Parking Lots 455 car park lots + 72 motorcycle lots Offices Gross Floor Area 7,500 sq m / 80,730 sq ft Unit Size 269 – 1,844 sq m / 2,896 sq ft – 19,851 sq ft Level L4 – L7 Estimated TOP Q3 2023 Retail Gross Floor Area Retail: 13,500 sq m / 145,314 sq ft Community Space (CSFS): 2,000 sq m / 21,528 sq ft Net Lettable Area Retail: 10,805 sq m / 116,307 sq ft Unit Size 13.5 – 743 sq m / 145 sq ft – 8,001 sq ft Level L1 – L3 Tenants Cold Storage CS Fresh (Anchor) Guardian Pharmacy PULSE TCM Lil’ Kinki (urban Japanese) Bedrock Bar & Grill (steakhouse) Estimated TOP Q3 2023

Artist’s Impressions – One Holland Village

[1] Refers to committed leases and leases pending tenants’ final execution.

SOURCE Far East Organization