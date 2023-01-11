With a Powerful Combination to Further Explore Its Field in New Energy Technology, Chery Joins Hands with CATL to Seek a New Chapter

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Chery Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (CATL), and the two sides will carry out all-round cooperation in various fields, such as products, commerce and market promotion.

As the largest power battery manufacturer in the world, CATL provides power batteries for many famous automobile enterprises, including Mercedes Benz, BMW, Tesla, etc. It has occupied more than 30% of the global market share for a long time, and has won the first place for five consecutive years.

While in terms of Chery, it has been engaged in the research and development of new energy technology as early as 1999. More than two decades of technological accumulation witnessed that Chery has made major breakthroughs in the core areas such as EIC technology and lightweight technology. By now, Chery has declared more than 900 patents in the field of new energy and obtained more than 600 authorized patents, ranking first in China’s automobile enterprises and third globally.

Thanks to its strong technical strength, Chery eQ1 ranks first in the market segment with a sales volume of 300,000 units. Moreover, Chery’s full-function hybrid configuration DHT is even leading the development of global hybrid technology. The first 10 months of this year witnessed that Chery’s sales volume of new energy products exceeded 210,000 units, with a year-on-year growth of 182%, far beyond the overall growth rate of the automobile industry.

Chery’s joining hands with CATL this time will set a new climate of strong cooperation and coordinated development. Chery will continue to develop new energy and practice the enterprise concept of green development, and promote the sustainable development of the new energy industry and the popularization of electric vehicles with its partners, so as to achieve the goal of “carbon peaking and carbon neutrality”.

By virtue of its unique geographical advantages and developed economy, Australia is a hub for sea-land-air transportation and communication in Oceania, as well as a strategic market which Chery Automobile attaches great importance to. Looking forward, Chery will continue to develop the Australian market. In light of this, Chery will introduce more new energy technologies and achievements into the Australian market, so as to provide more green and environmental travel solutions for the local consumers.

