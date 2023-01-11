AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SGS & Co welcomes industry expert Robert Sanders as President, Chief Commercial Officer

PRNewswire January 12, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SGS & Co, a global leader in brand design, packaging production and related marketing services, has hired Robert (Bob) Sanders as the company’s new President, Chief Commercial Officer, where he will oversee the development and execution of SGS & Co’s commercialization strategy.

SGS & Co is a global brand impact group.

Bob brings more than 30 years of experience cultivating and building global partnerships. In his previous role at IRI, Bob set the strategic initiatives for the Home, Healthcare and Mid-Market Practice by identifying business opportunities, delivering insights and actionable recommendations critical for client growth. He has also held executive positions with Wyeth/Pfizer Whitehall-Robins and Lederle Consumer Health in Sales, Marketing and General Management.

“Bob’s CPG background and client-first mentality are a perfect fit for SGS & Co,” said Piyush Chaudhari, CEO. “His expertise will be integral to unlock new opportunities and drive transformation across our industry as we continue to evolve to deliver a broader array of marketing services for our clients.”

In his role as CCO, Bob will manage a team of sales professionals across the globe, overseeing client relationships for some of the world’s biggest brands. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this world-class team that delivers competitive advantage and speed to market through best-in-class omnichannel packaging and brand design solutions.” said Sanders. “I look forward to working by their side to uncover new ways to create value for our clients, which in turn, accelerates growth and innovation at SGS & Co.”

About SGS & Co 

SGS & Co is a global brand impact group with 5,000 teammates across 30+ countries that delivers digital and physical brand experiences with speed and quality through innovation and insights. We combine expertise in brand design, omnichannel marketing, graphic services, production, technology, and process optimization with unmatched marketplace understanding. Our dynamic ideas and outstanding customer service bring the world’s best brands to life. We take pride in our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion along with our ambition to lead the industry to a more sustainable future to drive positive impact for our clients, our people, and our planet.

www.sgsco.com 

 

SOURCE SGS & Co

