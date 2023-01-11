AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
FUTURE MINERALS FORUM OPEN WITH MORE DELEGATES FROM MORE COUNTRIES HEARING FROM MORE MINING INDUSTRY LEADERS

PRNewswire January 12, 2023

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The second Future Minerals Forum (FMF) opens today, with 12,000 delegates from 130 countries confirmed. They will hear from more than 200 mining experts from around the world. All of these figures are significantly larger than those for the inaugural FMF, held in January 2022.

Confirmed speakers include leading energy, minerals and metals industry leaders and think tank experts, including: Mike Henry, CEO of BHP; Andrew Liveris, Chairman of Lucid Motors; Roy Harvey, President and CEO of Alcoa; Gerd Muller, General Director of UNIDO; and Robert Wilt, CEO of Ma’aden.

FMF is a ‘one-stop-shop’ that brings together governments, investors, industry and civil society to shine a spotlight on the region’s vast mineral and investment potential, and how it can uplift new minerals and metals jurisdictions, while also stabilizing and strengthening global mining supply chains.  

His Excellency Bandar AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, said: “The first FMF was about defining the region and understanding its potential to be a player in global minerals and metals. In 2023, the Future Minerals Forum is focused on actions needed to take on some of the biggest challenges facing the world today – decarbonization, the responsible mineral and metal supply and value chains needed to meet global green energy transition goals, equitable investment and economic development, and care for individuals, communities and the environment.”

“Today, in our second edition of FMF, we see even greater interest, reflected in the 12,000 participants from 130 countries and 200 speakers; also reflected in the level of representation and quality of the topics discussed. This shows great commitment. This shows that the mining community is stepping up to the challenges. This shows that you all care” His Excellency added.

“You care about strengthening the mining and metal sector to meet increasing demand. A demand that is triggered by our continued investment in technology and by our efforts to achieve our net-zero targets”.

AlKhorayef said: “For the next two days, Riyadh will be the center of the global mining industry. We will advance the sector’s agenda. We will learn about the latest industry and technology developments. We will network. We will discuss investments and partnerships. And most importantly, we will do business. You have come to the right place, at the right time”.

 

