AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

adm Group appoints Justin Barton as Executive Chairman and Ed Colflesh as Global CEO

PRNewswire January 12, 2023

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — adm Group, a global marketing execution partner to the world’s leading brands, today announces the appointment of current Global CEO, Justin Barton, as Executive Chairman. Justin has been CEO of adm since 2014. He has overseen a significant expansion of the business, as well as a re-shaping of the investor base, with Equistone Partners Europe becoming a major shareholder. In his new role, Justin will focus on the growth strategy for the group and will continue to be based in London.

Left to right: Ed Colflesh, Justin Barton, Noah Lapine

Ed Colflesh will become Group CEO. Ed has been CEO of the Americas and has overseen the growth of the region to become the largest part of the adm business. He has enormous experience having worked in senior roles in the marketing and advertising services sector for over 15 years.  Based in New York, Ed will lead the business globally and continue to focus on executing our growth strategy, delivering our sustainability and technology strategies and optimising our global operations to keep adm at the forefront of industry.

The role of CEO, Americas will be filled by Noah Lapine. Noah joined the business earlier this year when adm Group acquired Lapine, a consumer engagement agency, where Noah was CEO.

Speaking of the leadership changes, Justin Barton said, “I am extremely proud of everything adm has achieved in the last eight years. The business has transformed during this time, experiencing incredible growth and broadening our global presence. I am thrilled that Ed will be taking over the reigns as Global CEO. Ed has shown exceptional talent and drive, continuing to grow adm as an industry leader in the Americas. I know that he will bring this enthusiasm and ambition to the role of Global CEO.”

“I am also delighted that Noah Lapine will become CEO, Americas. Noah is an impressive leader and I have every confidence that he will be a great successor to Ed in this critical region”.

Ed Colflesh said “I am incredibly excited to be taking on the role of Group CEO. Our client-centric approach and trusted expertise along with our passion for innovation and sustainable solutions is what makes adm an industry leader and an amazing place to work. I am thrilled to join Justin as we continue to focus on exceptional client delivery and further successes.”

About adm Group

adm Group is a global marketing execution partner to the world’s leading brands. We are process experts who consult, reengineer and execute global supply chain solutions that focus on delivering efficiencies, effectiveness and sustainability across the marketing supply chain. We have a global footprint with 46 offices in 33 countries, allowing us to deliver local activation of global strategies for brands across the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.admgroup.com/

 

adm Group Logo

 

SOURCE adm Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.